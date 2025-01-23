‘The Talk’ star Sheryl Underwood’s net worth, confirmed

You might know Sheryl Underwood from the decade-plus she spent as a co-host on The Talk, but the veteran comedian and actress has a lot of work under her belt. Granted, The Talk was her most well-known and lucrative project, but after ending its 15-season run with record-low ratings, it looks like Underwood might have to find a new gig. It’s not like she needs to rush though, considering her very comfortable net worth, which she’s amassed over her storied career.

From military to movie star

Born in 1963, Sheryl Underwood has had quite a life. She grew up with her parents and two siblings in Little Rock, Arkansas, and has been the caretaker of her sister Frankie for years after she was diagnosed with polio. She served in the U.S. Air Force reserves for two years but found her true calling in comedy while competing in the Miller Lite Comedy Search. In 1989, she became the first female finalist in the competition, and although she did not win, the publicity from the show kickstarted her comedy career.

Soon after, Underwood went on to feature on shows like Showtime at the Apollo and Def Comedy Jam. In 1994, she won the BET award for Funniest Female Comedian on Comic View. With the comedy career locked down, Underwood pivoted to acting. Her acting debut was technically in Bulworth, but her first big role was in I Got the Hook-Up. Since then she has starred in many movies and TV shows such as Nikki, Beauty Shop, Getting Played, The Young and the Restless, The Bold and the Beautiful, and Jane the Virgin, among many others. Some of her most notable TV roles are her recurring role in The Odd Couple, and her multiple appearances on Celebrity Name Game.

Underwood also leaped to hosting, serving as a contributor in shows like The Steve Harvey Morning Show, BET’s Comic View, and Tom Joyner Morning Show. She also had some shows of her own, including the radio shows Sheryl Underwood and Company, and The Sheryl Underwood Show. In 2011, she joined the hosts of The Talk in its second season, making her the longest-running co-host on the show. On The Talk, she became known for her articulate speech and vibrant, no-nonsense personality. She also frequently spoke about Black rights and advocacy for Black people.

Now that The Talk is over, Sheryl Underwood’s still got more than enough time to spend off-screen. According to Celebrity Net Worth, she has a net worth of $12 million from multiple streams of income and her multi-hyphenate career. Her salary from The Talk alone was estimated to be about $1 million a year. When you add up her work on other shows, her entertainment career makes up a significant portion of her net worth.

Underwood also owns the production company Pack Rat Productions and the non-profit Pack Rat Foundation for Education. Finally, she also makes money from brand deals and endorsements, such as with Metamucil.

