All CBS cancelled shows 2024, confirmed

2024 has been a tremendous year for television. We’ve been treated to brilliant shows like Netflix’s Baby Reindeer, Disney Plus’ Agatha All Along, and HBO’s The Penguin. However, inevitably, some shows are sadly (and, perhaps in some cases, fortunately) coming to an end.

CBS is canceling several of its high-profile programs, with eight series either having already come to or coming to a climax on the network in 2024. So, let’s dive in and explore are all eight of them.

The Talk

The Talk is a talk show that airs during the day on weekdays. Its hosts have included its creator Sara Gilbert, Julie Chen Moonves, Sharon Osbourne, Marie Osmond, and Jerry O’Connell. It began airing in 2010 and has lasted 15 seasons. The final episode will air on Dec. 20.

Young Sheldon

Young Sheldon is a coming-of-age sitcom and a spin-off prequel to The Big Bang Theory, starring Iain Armitage as the younger version of Jim Parson’s eccentric and socially awkward theoretical physicist Sheldon Cooper. It began in 2017 and lasted for seven seasons until May this year when it aired its 141st and final episode.

S.W.A.T.

The police procedural action-drama S.W.A.T., based on the 1975 television series and the 2003 movie adaptation of the same name, starring Shemar Moore, Stephanie Sigman, and Alex Russell, started airing in 2017. It’s lasted for eight seasons and will air its 149th and final episode on Dec. 13.

So Help Me Todd

So Help Me Todd is a legal comedy-drama series starring Academy Award winner Marcia Gay Harden and Skylar Astin as the eponymous Todd, a private detective and Harden’s character Margaret’s son. It began in 2022 and lasted two seasons (it wasn’t great). Its 31st and final episode aired on May 16.

NCIS: Hawai’i

NCIS: Hawaiʻi is a police procedural show, a spin-off of NCIS, and the fourth installment in the popular NCIS franchise. It stars Vanessa Lachey, Alex Tarrant, Noah Mills, and Yasmine Al-Bustami. Having first aired in 2021, the show has lasted for three seasons and 54 episodes, the last of which aired on May 6.

CSI: Vegas

CSI: Vegas is a crime drama series, a revival of CSI: Crime Scene Investigation (2000-2015), and the fifth (and final) series in the popular CSI franchise. The show stars Paula Newsome, Matt Lauria, and Mandeep Dhillon. It first aired in 2021 and ended on May 19 this year. It comprised three seasons and 41 episodes.

Bob Hearts Abishola

Bob Hearts Abishola is a sitcom about a man (Bob) who ends up in hospital after a heart attack and falls for his hardworking Nigerian nurse (Abishola). It stars Billy Gardell and Folake Olowofoyeku as the eponymous characters. Since it first aired in 2019, there have been five seasons and 95 episodes. It ended on May 6 this year.

Blue Bloods

The police procedural drama series Blue Bloods has a great cast, including Donnie Wahlberg, Bridget Moynahan, Will Estes, Len Cariou, and the legendary Tom Selleck. It follows a New York-based Irish Catholic family with a long history of working as law enforcers. 14 seasons and 291 episodes have aired since 2010. Its final episode will hit the small screen on Dec. 13.

