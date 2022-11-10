Simu Liu proves that he is the best Avenger by pledging a six-figure donation to end hunger

MCU actors have often attempted to translate their onscreen superheroics into real-world action. Robert Downey Jr. has worked closely with the Make-a-Wish Foundation for years, Chris Hemsworth was recently recognized for his charity work in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List, and Anthony Mackie created a fund to help grocery store workers pay their utility bills.

Shang-Chi star Simu Liu may have just leapfrogged them all with a huge donation to Feeding America, which works to end hunger in the United States. Liu is the current BoxLunch Giving Ambassador, and appeared at the merch store’s Holiday Gala, where he announced that the company would be donating $100,000 to Feeding America, then delighted the crowd by announcing that he’d match that with a personal donation of another $100,000.

“As giving ambassador, I kind of feel like your first act should embody that spirit of giving and since it is the BoxLunch Holiday Gala, I decided to match it.”

Simu Liu just donated $100,000 to @FeedingAmerica because that’s what heroes do. #BoxLunchHolidayGala



More in our exclusive interview tomorrow! 👀👀https://t.co/XY6CGP1iif pic.twitter.com/HeIT2npRHo — Phase Zero – MCU (@PhaseZeroCB) November 10, 2022

In comments made to ComicBook, Liu revealed why this cause is so close to his heart.

“I don’t take this title of giving Ambassador lightly. I think you know, this pandemic has been a hard time for all of us. I think it’s really disproportionately affected working-class families of color. And, you know, people in my extended family and my extended family circles have been really, really affected by it. I’m very, very proud to partner with an organization like box lunch, and a charity like Feeding America to be able to, you know, fight. You know, the quite possibly the biggest villain of all, which is food insecurity in America.”

So when are we going to see Liu back in action in the MCU? An alternate version of Shang-Chi is set to appear in the animated show Marvel Zombies next year, with Liu one of the few cast members confirmed to appear in the show.

Beyond that, Marvel Studios have confirmed that a sequel to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is going to happen, and would show the hero dealing with the “newfound power” of the ten rings. Sadly, we don’t know when that’ll be out, but we’re hoping for many more cameo appearances from Liu before then.

In the meantime, kudos to the actor for taking his role as Giving Ambassador seriously.