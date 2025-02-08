‘Single’ Ben Affleck ready to give ‘relationship’ with Jessica Alba a chance? Jennifer Garner’s boyfriend might finally catch a break

While it is Jennifer Lopez proclaiming about giving love another chance in her life, Ben Affleck might actually beat her to the punch.

Ever since his split from JLo, Affleck had become a permanent fixture in ex-wife Jennifer Garner’s world, so much so that her current beau, John Miller, seemingly disappeared from her life, boasting almost believable whispers of him feeling like a third wheel in their three-tiered relationship. With Lopez and The Flash star’s divorce getting finalized, fans of Garner have been afraid that Affleck will be trapezing back into her life and bring back the chaos that eventually led to their divorce.

But reportedly, their worries were all in vain since the actor may have set his sights on a newly single Hollywood star — Jessica Alba.

The Dark Angel actress recently filed for divorce from Cash Warren a month after their split and 16 years of marriage. While it is crude and mostly insensible for her fans to start publicly daydreaming about her next beau as she navigated the aftermath of the end of her marriage, the divorce update has pretty much kickstarted this trend. But Alba might have their work cut out for them as according to a RadarOnline source, Affleck is gunning to build on their “undeniable chemistry” and take their “relationship” to the next level.

“They have a strong connection and whenever they’ve spent time together in the past, the chemistry between them is undeniable.

Yep, just like our wide-eyed reader digesting this in disbelief, I also didn’t know there was a “relationship” here to start with.

But evidently, there is. As per the outlet’s source, the Good Will Hunting actor has harbored a massive crush on Alba for decades which was reportedly a “well-kept” secret. Apparently, Alba and those close to her are well aware of his infatuation with the actress.

“In Jessica Alba’s circle, it’s no secret that Ben has had a longstanding interest in her for about two decades. However, they’ve never crossed paths at a time when both were single and open to dating…until now.”

Now, that both are single and have kids that are old enough (or as in Affleck’s case, live with their mother and her mostly her responsibility), it is evidently the “perfect moment” for their relationship to “flourish.”

Well, while Affleck can have all the interest he has in Alba – with whom his brother Casey Affleck starred in The Killer Inside Me — it is hard to imagine the level-headed actress pulling a Ben Affleck and jumping headfirst into another relationship so soon after her divorce. But anything and everything is possible in Hollywood, so those ardent Affleck loyalists who have already finalized his and Alba’s wedding day, keep your fingers crossed.

