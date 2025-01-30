Snoop Dogg fires back after losing a significant number of followers over Trump inauguration performance

Iconic rapper Snoop Dogg was one of the performers at the Crypto Ball, an inaugural gala held a few days ahead of Donald Trump’s inauguration. The event, which had approximately 1,500 attendees, celebrated the growing influence of the cryptocurrency industry in politics and culture.

Many were surprised to learn that the 53-year-old rapper agreed to perform in celebration of the newly-elected president given his outspoken criticism of Trump in the past. In his 2017 music video for the song “Lavender,” Snoop poked fun at Trump by depicting him as a clown and shooting him. The rapper also called out Trump and his supporters during an interview, saying that anyone who supported him was a “motherf***ing racist.” In a 2020 interview on BigBoyTV, Snoop said that he had never voted in his life, but would likely vote in the 2020 elections because he couldn’t “stand to see this punk in office one more year.”

Just before leaving office in 2020, Trump pardoned Michael “Harry-O” Harris, who at that point had served 30 years of a life in prison sentence for conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. Harris co-founded Death Row Records, the very label that helped propel Snoop’s career and that he himself acquired in 2021. In Jan. 2024, Snoop was all praise for Trump and stated, “He has done only great things for me. He pardoned Michael Harris. So, I have nothing but love and respect for Donald Trump.”

Which side does Snoop Dogg lean politically?

Snoop Dogg Seemingly Responds to Backlash From His Inauguration Ball Performance: ‘Still a Black Man’https://t.co/0XxJqOFq3d — billboard (@billboard) January 29, 2025

After his performance at the Crypto Ball, Snoop faced backlash from many of his fans, who criticized him for supporting Trump. Many expressed their displeasure by unfollowing him across various social media platforms. Reports indicate that his X account lost around 200,00 followers following his performance at the Crypto Ball, while his Instagram saw a drop of more than 570,000 followers. Despite the online hate, he still maintains a massive following, with 20.7 million followers on X and 88 million on Instagram.

The rapper, who was seemingly unbothered by all the hate, took to Instagram and posted a video of himself grooving to music while smoking. He addressed all his haters in the video.

“For all the hate, I’m going to answer with love. I love too much. Get your life right, stop worrying about mine. I’m cool. I’m together. Still a Black man. Still 100 percent Black. All out ‘til you ball out, or ‘til you fall out.”

One of those who expressed his displeasure with Snoop’s response to the backlash was actor and comedian D.L. Hughley, who said that the rapper might be struggling with “inner turmoil.” “The 2025 version of you is at odds with the 2017 version of you. So it ain’t the us that gotta get it together, it’s the you,” Hughley said in his podcast.

Before the elections, Snoop didn’t endorse a candidate; however, he called that decision deliberate, as he doesn’t believe in “separating people.” “I believe in bringing us together… If you’re picking and choosing, now I gotta make people mad at me, because I chose this or chose that. I don’t choose neither one,” he stated, adding that he was neither for the Democratic Party nor the Republican Party, and instead represents the “motherf***ing gangster party.”

