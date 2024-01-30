Sofia Vergara’s 10 best performances, ranked

Sure, we hear you yelling ‘Modern Family,’ but what are her other gems? Plenty, as it turns out.

Sofia Vergara has started her 2024 being on top of the headlines with her latest biographical crime drama, Griselda. The charismatic Colombian-American actress is famous for her playful, self-aware deployment of her beauty and sex appeal, as well as for her many outstanding performances on television and the big screen.

Recommended Videos

Sofia Vergara first rose to the limelight while co-hosting two television shows — Fuera de serie and A que no te atreves — for the Spanish-language television network Univision in the late 1990s. However, her first notable English-language role didn’t come until 2003, when she was signed to play one of the four leads in the comedy film, Chasing Papi.

The actress soon ventured to television and has held the record for highest-earning woman in U.S. television multiple times since 2012. Vergara’s most famous performance that shot her to international fame came in Modern Family, where she played the role of Gloria Delgado-Pritchett from 2009 to 2020. In light of the actress’ three-decades-long career, we have ranked her 10 best performances to catch the best of her talent.

10. Chasing Papi (2003)

Sofia Vergara’s breakthrough English-language acting role came in the romantic comedy Chasing Papi (2003), which opened her scope to the greater prospects that awaited her in Hollywood. Vergara portrayed Cici, one of Tomas Fuentes’ three girlfriends, and the protagonist. The story revolves around the drama that develops when the three women discover that their guy has been seeing each of them concurrently. Being a natural comedian, Vergara gives it her all while displaying her lively personality.

9. Bent (2018)

Sofia Vergara strays from her often comedic roles in 2018’s criminal thriller Bent, taking on a somewhat serious character. She portrays Rebecca, an attractive government agent who is challenged by the main character in his attempt to exact revenge on the person who killed his companion and framed him. Vergara plays a minor role in Bent, yet her character is essential to the plot. Even though Bent did not do particularly well at the box office, Vergara was able to demonstrate her versatility through her character in Bent.

8. Hot Pursuit (2015)

Sofia Vergara takes on the role of the widow of a drug boss in the 2015 action comedy film Hot Pursuit. The narrative revolves around a police officer played by Reese Witherspoon, who protects Vergara’s character, Daniella Riva, from corrupt cops and criminals who want her dead. Vergara captures the feisty, high-maintenance persona with ease, and she expertly sustains the mismatched chemistry between Cooper, played by Witherspoon, and herself.

7. Machete Kills (2013)

Vergara has surfed through almost every genre in her acting pursuits, acing everyone with grace. In the 2013 action exploitation sequel film Machete Kills, Vergara appears as Madame Desdemona, the madam of a bordello in Acapulco. Though portraying a fierce and eccentric antagonist, Vergara brings her signature humor and vivacious energy to the role. Even while being a supporting character, Vergara shines in her light as the leader of a gang of harlots.

6. The Female Brain (2017)

In the unique experimental comedy The Female Brain, a rigid and stoic university neurologist contrasts the male and female brains in an attempt to control her emotions. In the movie, Sofia Vergara portrays Lisa Hampton, a realtor with a 12-year-old son named Tyler. Her narrative is one of the film’s numerous interconnected episodes that examine the nuances of romantic relationships. To the delight of all, Vergara skillfully and deliberately takes on the challenging part.

5. Bottom of the 9th (2019)

The 2019 drama film Bottom of the 9th focuses on the story of Sonny Stano, who returns to his baseball aspirations after serving 17 years in prison. Sofia Vergara graces the screen as Stano’s love interest, Angela Ramirez. Vergara carries the emotional weight of the film on her back in a dramatic role within a sports-oriented storyline. The film showcases her emotional range, as she is tasked to represent a pivotal connection to Stano’s past.

4. Chef (2014)

In the road comedy-drama film Chef, Sofia Vergara plays the main character’s ex-wife, Inez. Even though her part is not the main emphasis of the narrative, Vergara does a fantastic job of portraying an accepting and supporting ex-wife who keeps a cordial relationship with her ex-husband despite marital conflict in their past. Her participation adds to the film’s examination of personal development and family dynamics. The film received positive reviews, and Vergara’s involvement in the film gave a boost to her career.

3. The Knights of Prosperity (2007)

While films formed a good part of Vergara’s career, it’s television where she first flourished. The 2007 ABC sitcom The Knights of Prosperity gave Vergara her chance to shine in the main cast as Esperanza Villalobos, the wife of a doorman. The show allowed Vergara to showcase her comedic talent in a television format. The fiery personality and refreshing humor brought to the show by Vergara were a springboard for her eventual casting as Gloria Pritchett on Modern Family.

2. Griselda (2024)

Vergara’s most recent project, Griselda, is based on the life of Griselda Blanco, who became “The Godmother” of the criminal underworld of 1970s Miami, Florida. Vergara is the leading lady of the show, appearing in front of the audience in a completely new avatar. The miniseries premiered on Netflix on Jan. 25, 2024, and praises are already going towards Vergara’s performance. Her bold, ruthless, and powerful presence in the series is unarguably one of her best.

1. Modern Family (2009-2020)

Guessing Sofia Vergara’s best performance isn’t a task at all. Her portrayal of Gloria Delgado-Pritchett in the ABC sitcom Modern Family remains her most iconic and memorable performance, even after several years. The show brought Vergara to the mainstream, and established her as a key figure in the entertainment industry. For the unversed (you should know it, really), Vergara’s character in Modern Family is a Colombian woman who becomes the wife of Jay Pritchett, and the stepmother to his adult children, and nobody could have played Gloria with Vergara’s brand of incredible charm, sharp wit, and amazing warmth.