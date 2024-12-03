Sorry, Royal glam fans, Kate Middleton still can’t wear her tiara despite major Royal comeback

For Kate Middleton, life is slowly returning to normal as she continues to carry out royal engagements. This week the princess made an appearance alongside her husband to greet the Emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, and his wife; however, she wasn’t wearing her tiara this time, leaving royal fans disappointed.

Recommended Videos

The royal engagement is one of the most high-profile events Kate will have attended since returning to work after her cancer diagnosis, last month she also made an appearance at the Remembrance Sunday service. The British Royals will be welcoming the Qatari royals to the country on a state visit, which involves lunch at Buckingham Palace as well as a grand white-tie banquet.

Typically, at such events the women of the Royal Family are seen wearing sparkling tiaras. The last time Kate was seen wearing the bougie piece of jewelry at a formal occasion was back in 2023 during the Diplomatic Corps Reception held at Buckingham Palace. Despite the special occasion, you won’t see any photos of Kate wearing the dazzling headband this year.

Why won’t Kate wear the tiara?

Photo by Jonathan Brady – Pool / Getty Images

The simple answer is that she won’t be attending the banquet. Kate was there with William to greet the Emir and his wife as she accompanied them to the Horse Guards Parade where they received a ceremonial welcome on Monday; however, she won’t be present at the banquet, which will be held at the Palace on the evening of Dec. 3.

As she won’t be attending the event she’ll miss her opportunity to wear the expensive tiara, meaning we’ll have to wait a bit longer until we see her put on the fashionable headpiece again.

Kate’s had a rough year

We all know that Kate has spent most of her year dealing with her cancer diagnosis, so it isn’t exactly a surprise to see her taking small steps rather than risking over-exerting herself. Many weren’t even expecting her to return to royal duties at all this year, so the fact that she was there to greet the royal guests in the first place has shown her commitment to her role within the family — King Charles certainly seems to appreciate the effort Kate is putting in.

Now that Kate is in the clear it’s likely we’ll see her slowly return to more and more of her duties in the future. She’s already filled in for Queen Camilla, who has been ill with a chest infection for the last few weeks. No doubt another special event will come along that’ll see Kate Middleton don the tiara soon enough — we won’t have long to wait.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy