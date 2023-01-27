Spider-Man fans speculate that we might see Tobey Maguire again before ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’

Anytime anyone mentions good ol’ Spider-Man, it’s hard not to bring up Tobey Maguire. Perhaps the most revered actor ever to play the iconic wall-crawler, Maguire is a Hollywood icon. After donning the tights yet again during his stint in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Marvel fans have been desperate to see Tobey Maguire back as New York’s favorite superhero.

With Marvel’s fifth phase kicking off on Feb. 17 following the release of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, one thing has become abundantly clear — the MCU has gone multiversal. They have the power to bring back any character, enter any timeline, change anything they want. Nothing is off limits. Is it so strange to imagine Maguire’s return?

For a few fans on Reddit, the answer isn’t that simple.

Inspired by this original tweet, one writer from The Cosmic Circus believes that Tobey Maguire may return sooner than we think. During an interview with Marvel, Maguire expressed his interest in continuing to play his version of the wise-cracking web-head.

“I love these films and I love all of the different series. If these guys called me and said, ‘Would you show up tonight to hang out and goof around?’ or ‘Would you show up to do this movie or read a scene or do a Spider-Man thing?’, it would be a ‘yes!’ Because why wouldn’t I want to do that?”

Maguire is certainly game, although plenty of people think it’s going to take a lot more than desire to bring him back into the fold.

Some have even gone as far to predict WHO Maguire’s Spider-Man could team up with if he does make another comeback.

The most plausible place for a return would be the highly anticipated Secret Wars storyline, where (across the multiverse) Marvel’s greatest heroes and villains are brought together on “Battleworld” by an entity known as the Beyonder. Once there, these characters are forced to fight one another in an effort to make their eventual escape

Forget about Civil War, Secret Wars is where the gloves come off. Brining back Tobey Maguire for a narrative arc like that is definitely a no brainer, but introducing more Spider-Men could have the power to diminish Tom Holland’s lasting impact on the MCU at large — and is that a can of worms worth opening?

Only time will tell how often (if at all) we will see Tobey Maguire back as Spider-Man. All that anyone can really do now is prepare for Quantumania, and hope that Kang the Conqueror doesn’t cause too much trouble.