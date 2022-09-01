Uh oh, Stacey Dash just found out that DMX died over a year ago

It’s been over a year since DMX died, after suffering a heart attack in April of 2021 that had been triggered by cocaine use. It’s always sad to lose someone so young, as fans around the world mourned the 50-year-old rapper’s death at the time. However, Clueless star turned conservative talking head Stacey Dash only just learned of DMX’s passing, and for some reason, decided to share her grief with her nearly 100 thousand TikTok followers.

And while we won’t go so far to say say she made it all about herself — she also didn’t super not make it about herself.

“I was strolling through TikTok and found a DMX song that has saved me many times,” Dash captioned her post. “Suddenly it says #RIP; I know I am late, I did not know he passed away, he [overdosed] I am heartbroken — he was such a great guy.”

In the video, Dash explained why his death hit her so hard.

“OK y’all, I’m ashamed. I didn’t know DMX died,” Dash said, through suspiciously dry-looking sobs. “I didn’t know. From a cocaine overdose. And I am, today, six years and one month clean, and it breaks my heart. He lost — he lost to that demon of addiction. Please, please don’t lose.”

Naturally, there were more than a few Clueless jokes in the comments.

The 55-year-old regularly shares updates on her journey with sobriety on her TikTok account. Dash first opened up about her Vicodin addition on The Dr. Oz Show in 2021 before the host left to run a breathtakingly disastrous Pennsylvania senate campaign, revealing that she used to take between 18 and 20 pills a day.

“Do I have to fight for it? Sometimes, yeah. Are there moments when I wake up and I’m like, ‘This is a bad day. I want to do something bad.’ I know if I get on my knees and I pray that Jesus will help me — he has for five years,” she said at the time. “This has not been easy … There have been days where I’ve spent the entire day on my knees and didn’t move, until I felt God fill that hole inside of me.”

Well, we wish Dash the best of luck with her continued sobriety, and duly await her reaction when she finds out about the drummer from the Foo Fighters.