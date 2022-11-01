Stephen King blows off Elon Musk, asks for new season of Netflix show

They don’t call him the king for nothing. Legendary horror writer Stephen King took the high road on Twitter and straight up ignored new Twitter CEO Elon Musk on the platform, instead asking for a new season of a Netflix show.

There’s been a lot of news in the last few days over Musk’s takeover of Twitter. He brought in a sink to the headquarters, fired a bunch of executives, and announced a potential $20 monthly charge for people to be verified.

The latter comment really rubbed King the wrong way and he was not quiet about it. “$20 a month to keep my blue check? Fuck that, they should pay me. If that gets instituted, I’m gone like Enron.”

Musk, never one to miss an opportunity to get people’s attention, responded in typical Musk fashion. “We need to pay the bills somehow! Twitter cannot rely entirely on advertisers. How about $8?”

King, perhaps in a feat of restraint, did not respond. Musk then wrote: “I will explain the rationale in longer form before this is implemented. It is the only way to defeat the bots & trolls.”

Now it’s not that King didn’t see the response. He is one of the most prolific authors on Twitter and regularly goes viral with his tweets. And it’s not that he didn’t want to talk about the issue, because he responded to other people.

“It’s always the really wealthy ones that are the cheapest,” one woman said in apparent defense of Musk. “It ain’t the money, it’s the principle of the thing,” King responded. So that means that King is intentionally ignoring Musk, which is honestly hilarious.

Sometimes, no answer is a great answer. After Musk’s responses, King just kept on Tweeting like he always does, with his latest giving no fumes of hatred for Musk.

Is MANIFEST ever coming back? I'd sure like to get the end of the story. I sorta miss those guys. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) November 1, 2022

King is in luck because Manifest comes back soon. Netflix even responded to King about it.

Paging Mr. King to the nearest courtesy phone.



We’re due for an on-time arrival at 12:01am PT on November 4. Thank you for flying with us. — Netflix (@netflix) November 1, 2022

We’ll keep you posted if the Musk/King feud heats up any more.