Stephen King has already issued a warning about his new novel ‘Holly’

This just in, Stephen King's new book is going to be scary.

Stephen King telling us his new novel contains bits of gore is like an Antarctic weatherman saying there’s a snowstorm on the way. Of course there is.

Honestly, it’d be a whole lot scarier if King DIDN’T mention that his latest project housed a few thrills and chills for the horror fans out there — dead silence could mean anything, and that level of freedom in the hands of an author like King is so much more terrifying.

In a recent post on X (formerly Twitter) Stephen King discussed his upcoming book, its release date, and issued a brief advisory.

My new novel, HOLLY, is published on September 5th. Warning: There are a few fairly gruesome scenes. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) August 29, 2023

“Fairly gruesome scenes.” Probably an understatement given King’s bibliography, but you’ve officially been warned. Holly, a continuation on a King character introduced back in 2014, follows private investigator Holly Gibney as she attempts to solve the mystery behind a slew of Midwestern disappearances.

Like most characters Stephen King has been wont to write, Holly is a no-nonsense, compassionate gal who is as human as any person on a page or off. Sadly, larger plot points will have to be discovered across the 464-ish pages of the unreleased book, so you’ll need to wait until Sept. 5 to get the full story.

At 75-years-old, watching Stephen King continue to write should be an international pastime. The fact that he continues to fuel our imaginations, and strike fear into our hearts, is an accomplishment few writers ever achieve — and one worth celebrating. So here’s to you, Stephen King… You ol’ nightmare maker, you.