Stephen King radiates happiness as Tucker Carlson gets his marching orders from Fox

Having surprisingly bitten his tongue and made amends with Elon Musk after being completely and utterly incinerated by the CEO of Twitter, it didn’t take Stephen King very long to find his next source of happiness.

It should come as no surprise that the titan of terror has been highly critical of Fox news and its questionable reporting tactics, Tucker Carlson is officially gone, and the outpouring of incredulity and excitement has already taken over the internet. Both sides of the divide have been out in force with their pitchforks sharpened and ready to go, but King kept his reaction short and sweet.

Tucker Carlson: Gone from FOX. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) April 24, 2023

Taking a dramatic pause between every word is a little showy for such a renowned author, but you can feel the glee radiating through everyone of his keystrokes. With Trump still firmly in his sights now that a tenuous alliance has been forged with Musk in the light of his massive donations to Ukraine, the Home Alone 2 star losing one of his staunchest on-air allies is going to make many more people than King exuberant with delight.

While no official reason has been given for Carlson’s departure as of yet, the only official statement we’ve got to go on is that both parties have agreed to “part ways.” Everyone loves a good conspiracy theory, though, so maybe there are plenty more twists and turns to come now that one of television’s most polarizing personalities has lost their soapbox, with the decision seemingly coming out of nowhere.