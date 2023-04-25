Stephen King sums up a weird and wonderful day for television with some fitting song lyrics

He might be 75 years old, but Stephen King has nonetheless developed a habit of utilizing the same social media techniques as many teenagers by posting song lyrics as his preferred status update of choice, to give an insight into how he’s currently feeling on the state of the world.

We’ve all been guilty of doing the exact same thing at one stage or another, but in keeping with the generational gap, the iconic author decided that Elvis Costello would be his songwriter of choice, someone we’d feel pretty confident in saying isn’t too popular or beloved among the younger generations.

While there’s no concrete context provided, it’s hard not to think that King isn’t referring to the news that Tucker Carlson and Fox News had parted ways, having already offered a passive-aggressive celebration of sorts earlier in the day where he could barely hide his glee

I used to be disgusted, now I try to be amused.

Elvis Costello — Stephen King (@StephenKing) April 25, 2023

Inevitably, though, the legendary scribe was questioned over why he’s been taking such an interest in the ongoing situation despite being diametrically opposed to pretty much all of its core values, and his explanation succinctly hit the nail square on the head.

Know thy enemy. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) April 25, 2023

It’s been a bizarre day for the small screen’s most notable personalities, that’s for sure, with Don Lemon exiting CNN shortly after Carlson’s departure was confirmed. There’s something in the water at some of the biggest onscreen news institutions in the business, then, and King will no doubt be keeping his eyes peeled to see what on earth could possibly happen next.