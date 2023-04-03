Stephen King supports the ‘f*ck that checkmark’ movement, even though he’s still got the blue tick

Elon Musk’s bungled takeover of Twitter has thrown up a new development recently, with countless high-profile figures deciding to turn their backs on paying $8 per month for the blue tick of verification. Stephen King seems to be siding with those abandoning ship, but as of yet he hasn’t submerged himself into the waters of unverified status.

The obvious downside to so many celebrities going without the fabled checkmark is that it leaves them wide open to impersonation, and all it would take to mimic the inimitable horror icon would be a scathing tweet being thrown in the direction of a notable Republican every now and again, as well as a hearty endorsement of an upcoming movie or TV show.

Ever since Musk spent $44 billion on the company – which has since seen its value whittled down by a staggering 50 percent – Twitter seems to have been lurching from one crisis to the next. While King seemingly supports the abandonment of the blue tick, he hasn’t given it up just yet, although it may only be a matter of time lest he want to be called out as hypocritical.

Amen to that. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) April 3, 2023

It seems that barely a day goes by without Twitter being plunged into some sort of crisis, which was entirely expected when someone as opinion-splitting as Musk decided to take the bait and invest an eye-watering amount of capital into the bird app, only to do what everyone knew he was going to do and make it exponentially worse on almost every level.