Stephen King takes a break from burning politicians to the ground to focus on blasphemous musings instead

One of the many things Stephen King has gained fame for on Twitter are his existential musings on random aspects of existence, but he decided that today was the perfect day to go full-blown blasphemous ans question the timeline behind the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

In case you hadn’t noticed, today is the day where everyone hands over chocolate eggs to each other and apparently revisits Mel Gibson’s fun for all the family romp The Passion of the Christ, but King has one major burning question that’s thrown up a myriad of answers that range from the furious to the outright funny.

It’s fairly innocuous in and of itself, but taking a shot at Christians on Easter Sunday is a bold move to say the least, even if King’s repeated attacks on high-profile politicians have made it abundantly clear that he doesn’t really care what anybody has to say over his often incendiary opinions.

Um, if Jesus rose from the dead on the third day, wouldn't that be Monday? Just asking. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) April 9, 2023

It all depends on how you interpret the events over the course of Jesus’ death and subsequent rebirth, although that’s a theological argument we’re not even going to contemplate getting into. Various replies and comments from the United Kingdom have been left astonished that America has no idea what a bank holiday is, but that’s besides the point.

Folks have been weighing in with absurdist suggestions and word-for-word scripture, indicating that King may have accidentally opened a can of worms much larger than he originally intended. Thankfully, though, the subject of his inquiry was all about forgiveness.