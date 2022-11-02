Stephen King celebrated on Twitter for seemingly forcing Elon Musk’s hand on the price of the blue checkmark

Stephen King fans would have probably never guessed that the author’s greatest opus between good and evil would take place on Twitter, of all places. But that’s exactly what seems to be happening after Elon Musk finally went through with his acquisition of Twitter, and quickly began making some highly debatable regime changes.

In addition to almost immediately handing out pink slips to executives and threatening to reinstate banned (for good reason) accounts, Musk’s most controversial decision yet may be announcing that he will soon start charging users to keep their verified blue checkmarks, which completely defeats the purpose of verified accounts.

But once word got out that Musk was planning to charge users $20 per month to keep their blue ticks, it didn’t take long before outrage began spreading. The 75-year-old horror novelist seemed particularly incensed, tweeting on Monday that they should pay him to stay on the platform and that he would be “gone like Enron” if they charged him for verification.

In response, Musk seemed to put his tail between his legs. “We need to pay the bills somehow!” he responded the following day. “Twitter cannot rely entirely on advertisers. How about $8?”

Though Musk never commented on the original leak about charging $20, after King’s tweet continued to go viral (without ever acknowledging the 51-year-old SpaceX founder’s response), Musk doubled down in a couple of follow-up tweets on Tuesday.

“Twitter’s current lords [and] peasants system for who has or doesn’t have a blue checkmark is bullsh*t,” he wrote Tuesday afternoon, with an apparent lack of understanding of how lords and peasants work. “Power to the people! Blue for $8/month.”

In yet another tweet, he reiterated that the cost would be $8 to appease the “complainers.”

As Musk continued to fumble on the very expensive platform that he now owns and evidently doesn’t understand how to monetize, people began championing Stephen King, of all people, for apparently being the one who got under the guy’s skin. After all, Elon Musk is a billionaire, and all it takes is a tweet from Stephen King to completely unravel his negotiation tactics? Like who is this guy even?!

By Wednesday morning, King was trending on Twitter as people championed him as being apparently the biggest hurdle in the takeover while clowning on Musk for his negotiation skills.

There'll never be anything funnier on this site than the richest man in the world and self-proclaimed free-speech-absolutist buying the biggest town square in human history, and immediately whining it's expensive & trying to negotiate $8 from Stephen King to keep the lights on. https://t.co/Ri3yZBB8aa — Many A True Nerd (@ManyATrueNerd) November 2, 2022

don't worry guys we're just one stephen king tweet away from getting the price down to $2 — KnowNothing (@KnowNothingTV) November 2, 2022

truly love that he chose this price after losing a one sided negotiation with Stephen King at 1 in the morning https://t.co/EAcOIC6XAh — Joseph Fink, 👻🎃healthcare is a human right🎃👻 (@PlanetofFinks) November 1, 2022

it will never not be hilarious to me that i was alive at the same time the richest man in the world fucked up so badly he had to beg stephen king for eight dollars — Randall ⏩✈️ANE (@R4ND4LL_TH3W0LF) November 2, 2022

elon musk is so good at negotiation he paid $44 billion for something worth ~$10 and then as his first order of business he proposed a $20 monthly subscription and immediately revised that down to $8 because Stephen King told him to fuck off. brilliant stuff — tc (@chillmage) November 1, 2022

Elon offering to lower the price on blue checks by more than half in less than 24 hours because Stephen King, a man worth half a billion dollars, said he won't pay for it demonstrates his brilliant negotiating skills in real time — ᴿᵘˢᵗʸ (@rustycohl) November 1, 2022

Even Jorts the Cat had some sass for Musk!

I can’t believe we got to see that guy beg Mr. Stephen King for $8-20 and also beg for his approval hahaha — Jorts (and Jean) (@JortsTheCat) November 1, 2022

But let’s just hope Musk never decides to open a business school, as a few people pointed out:

To all those business school kids I used to teach who had blind faith that Musk should rule the world due to his superior vision for our collective future: your guy is currently begging Stephen King to spend 8 dollars a month because he impulse bought an unviable product… — Alison K. Brown 🇬🇧🇳🇱🇪🇺🇺🇦 (@alisonkatebr) November 2, 2022

One thing they don’t teach you in business school is that product pricing is often determined through live negotiations with Stephen King. https://t.co/5CeDL6Iw9l — Aaron Levie (@levie) November 1, 2022

Exactly the way we learned it in business school



1. determine the breakeven point for the service you're selling based on direct and indirect costs

2. scan competitors

3. let the market demand for your product determine a fair price

4. negotiate directly with author Stephen King https://t.co/EWR0r4GxJA — ℳatt (@matttomic) November 1, 2022

Unfortunately, whether Musk decides to charge $20, $8, or $2 for users to keep their Twitter verification, the inherent flaw in his logic is that it isn’t the cost that people care about — as King himself also pointed out — but the absolute hubris to think that people would pay for the honor.

Perhaps most corporations and some celebrities will, but the majority of the platform simply doesn’t care enough to have a blue checkmark next to their name because a billionaire made a bad investment. But we hope Elon is having fun with his new toy!