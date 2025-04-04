Steve Irwin’s son just launched an underwear brand and his dad would be proud

Robert Irwin, the son of the famous Steve Irwin, has surprised the fashion world. This isn’t by wearing his dad’s khaki outfit or holding a crocodile, but by starring in an underwear ad that’s just as bold as his father’s legacy.

The 21-year-old wildlife expert is now the star of Bonds’ new U.S. ad campaign for their “Made for Down Under” collection. This unexpected move ties together his love for wildlife conservation with something completely different: modeling underwear. The campaign is fun but also striking, showing Irwin in different poses with Australian animals, proving that even in just his underwear, he’s still a powerful presence.

As found by Men’s Journal and posted on Irwin’s Instagram, the photos from the campaign show Irwin in various scenes. They are often up close with some of Australia’s most famous (and sometimes scary) animals. Snakes hang around his shoulders, a huge perentie lizard—one of the biggest lizards in the world—sits calmly in his arms, and a crocodile watches nearby. All the while, Irwin wears Bonds underwear with relaxed confidence.

Roger Irwin poses in underwear for photoshoot

The pictures are definitely attention-grabbing, but they also quietly highlight Irwin’s lifelong commitment to wildlife and conservation—something he inherited from his father. The campaign isn’t just about underwear; it’s about Irwin’s deep connection to Australia’s land and animals.

Irwin, who is known for his work at the Australia Zoo—the family business he helps run—didn’t hesitate to join the campaign. He said the decision was almost instant because Bonds is such a well-known Australian brand, and he saw it as a fun, unique project that would challenge him. To get ready for the shoot, Irwin stepped up his already intense workout routine.

His daily zoo work, which includes tough jobs like moving crocodiles, kept him strong, but he added extra sit-ups and a stricter diet to make sure he looked his best. He wanted to represent his country with pride.

This isn’t Irwin’s first time in the fashion world. Earlier in 2024, he walked the runway at the Melbourne Fashion Festival, showing he could do more than just conservation work. But this Bonds campaign is a bigger deal, reaching more people worldwide while also spreading an important message about wildlife.

The campaign’s U.S. launch is a major move for Bonds, introducing the brand to a new audience with a likable and famous face. Irwin’s popularity goes beyond Australia—he’s known worldwide as someone carrying on his father’s conservation work. The campaign uses that fame wisely, promoting both the brand and the message of protecting wildlife.

The playful way Australian animals are included in the ads shows Irwin’s commitment to his father’s legacy and his goal of raising awareness about conservation. While posing in underwear might seem unusual for a wildlife expert, Irwin sees it as a clever way to reach new people and share his message with a bigger audience than he could through usual methods.

The campaign works because it mixes the surprising with the personal. Robert Irwin, the boy who once appeared on TV with his famous dad, is now a man using his fame to keep his father’s mission alive in a fresh, bold way. It’s the kind of campaign his father, the Crocodile Hunter, would definitely be proud of.

