Stormy Daniels doesn’t think Donald Trump should be jailed for paying her off, but there’s a catch

Having seen their first appointment canceled at the last minute due to entirely expected “security concerns,” Stormy Daniels finally sat down for an extensive interview with polarizing media personality Piers Morgan, where she reflected on igniting the chain reaction that led to Donald Trump’s indictment.

While the conversation between the two – both of whom ironically ended up very close to the former president in complete opposite ways – was more of a clearing the air chat than a constant string of bombshells being dropped, the adult entertainment veteran did surprisingly admit that she doesn’t think the Home Alone 2 star should be imprisoned for paying her off.

There was inevitably a catch, though, with Daniels instead revealing that there are far more serious accusations and allegations that should end with Trump being put behind bars.

“I feel like the other things he has done, if he is found guilty, absolutely. Those are such more significant crimes. I mean January 6, look how many people got injured or you know what I’m saying? It just seems like that’s a bigger thing but if this is what leads to it – I can’t help but wonder if there’s something we don’t know.”

As expected, Daniels has been coming in for just as much praise as she has criticism, while Morgan is no stranger to igniting an online firestorm of two, even if he did disavow his longtime friendship with Trump in the aftermath of the Capitol riots. With things set to quieten down as we head into the weekend, the interview should stir up plenty of conversation to keep the saga at the forefront of the public consciousness until the cycle begins anew.