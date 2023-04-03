Stormy Daniels proves she has a big heart by offering a Trump troll advice on how to get rid of ‘evil forces’

Stormy Daniels extended her good graces by recently advising a Donald Trump supporter on how to remove “evil forces” as they bashed the adult film star a day before the former United States president is scheduled to turn himself in.

For context, Manhattan’s grand jury indicted the 76-year-old for trying to keep Daniels quiet about their alleged affair by paying her $130,000 with the help of his former attorney Michael Cohen. Trump is scheduled to be apprehended this week for his alleged participation. The father of five’s indictment news has caused such an uproar among his supporters that many have said negative things about Daniels online.

An instance occurred on April 3, when a Twitter user @travishfund tried to claim that the consequences Trump is now facing are due to Daniels’ “evil forces” as they retweeted a tarot reading post she shared on her social media account nearly two years ago. In the upload, while showing their unwavering support for Trump, they said, “These are the evil forces going against President @realDonaldTrump. God bless President Trump! God Bless MAGA! We will prevail! TRUMP 2024!”

In response to @travishfund, Daniels, instead of telling the individual off, decided to promote her “handmade Palo Santo candles” and seemingly urging the social media user to get one to help remove “negative energy” in their environment. She stated, “Thanks for reminding me ! I still have a few of these handmade Palo Santo candles for sale! They smell wonderful and cleanse the space of negative energy.”

Thanks for reminding me ! I still have a few of these handmade Palo Santo candles for sale! They smell wonderful and cleanse the space of negative energy https://t.co/WLLFD8wM5x — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) April 3, 2023

In addition to clearing negative energy, Health Line reports another known benefit of Palo Santo is that the item can reduce stress, inflammation, and pain. As fans viewed Daniels’ post, many praised her for the clap back.

One individual stated that Daniels’ shade “never gets old.”

At the same time, another Twitter user mentioned that Daniels was “killing it” with her comments as she takes down Trump supporters one by one.

Girl power!!!!! You are killing it with your responses! 🙌🏻🙌🏻 — Jennifer Irvin☮️🌊 (@jenlea_761) April 3, 2023

A third person went as far as to call Daniels’ Twitter page their “greatest inspiration.”

Your twitter is my greatest inspiration every day right now. — TAG Publicity (@TAGPublicity) April 3, 2023

A social media user mentioned that Daniels’ suggestion of using Palo Santo to remove the negative energy within Trump’s supporters might not be enough to do the job.

I am thinking we may need something stronger like Raid for this … — Hacker (@hacker4618) April 3, 2023



Although the Twitter user badmouthing Daniels would go on to decline the star’s advice because they claimed they weren’t into “witchcraft,” the damage appeared to be already done following the legion of support Daniels received on her post. Aside from the online commotion, Trump is reportedly set to be arrested in New York on April 4.