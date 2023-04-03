NYC Mayor warning Marjorie Taylor Greene to be on her ‘best behavior’ has her climbing yet another slippery slope of wacky accusations

New York City Mayor Eric Adams appears to have struck a chord with Marjorie Taylor Greene as he sent a public message to the United States representative a day before she is scheduled to protest Donald Trump‘s indictment.

For context, Trump is reportedly set to turn himself in this week for his alleged participation in paying Stormy Daniels $130,000 in an attempt to keep the adult film star quiet about their alleged affair. Since the Manhattan grand jury indicted the former United States president, Greene has vigorously supported the 76-year-old online. If Greene’s upcoming protest, which features wild claims about the opposing political party and individuals who don’t agree with her statements, is anything like her posts, many could understand why Mayor Adams issued a warning on April 3.

During a press conference about the safety protocols that the state plans to take as Trump gets arrested for his alleged actions, Mayor Adams told Greene to remain on her “best behavior” while she’s in town. In addition to those remarks, Mayor Adams stated that despite how some people may feel about Trump’s indictment, New York City should not be considered a “playground” for their “misplaced anger.” He said,

“People like Marjorie Taylor Greene, who is known to spread misinformation and hate speech, has stated she’s coming to town. While you’re in town, be on your best behavior. As always we will not allow violence or vandalism of any kind and if one is caught participating in any act of violence they will be arrested and held accountable. No matter who you are…While there may be some rabble-rousers coming to our city tomorrow, our message is clear and simple — control yourselves. New York City is our home, not a playground for your misplaced anger.”

As Greene caught wind of Mayor Adams’ comments, the 48-year-old fired back by sharing a Twitter post accusing his “pro-drug policy” of being the leading cause behind the alleged overdoses that occur in the state.

While sharing a screenshot of a News Day article that discusses Mayor Adams wanting to open more “safe injection sites” to lessen the chances of an overdose occurring by having medical professionals monitor the individual taking the substance, Greene said, “In Mayor Eric Adams City of New York, an average of 8 people overdose on drugs every single day because of his PRO drug policy.”

She added that the sole reason why Mayor Adams is trying to open these centers is because he allegedly wants “drugs addicts kill themselves.” Greene continued,

“He wants more drug use centers stocked with syringes, straws for snorting, and other drug paraphernalia to help NY’s poor drug addicts kill themselves. Drug overdoses account for 80 to 85% of accidental deaths in New York City. That’s a fatal overdose every 3 hours! And now Mayor Adams is threatening me. Unbelievable.”

In Mayor Eric Adams City of New York, an average of 8 people overdose on drugs every single day because of his PRO drug policy.



He wants more drug use centers stocked with syringes, straws for snorting, and other drug paraphernalia to help NY’s poor drug addicts kill… pic.twitter.com/AMNoJZot7u — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) April 3, 2023

As Greene’s post circulated online, many called her out for spreading misinformation once again.

One individual shared the goal behind these centers, which is to ensure that those suffering from drug addiction can have a safe place to take those substances that they would have faced a greater risk of fatal overdose had they taken elsewhere, because they didn’t have medical support.

The intended purpose of these centers is to provide a safe, clean environment for people who were already going to take illicit substances. They don't encourage or facilitate drug use.



This supervision and the availability of naloxone at these centers saves lives. — CapedCodder (@CapedCodder) April 3, 2023

At the same time, another Twitter user echoed a similar remark while praising the centers.

The centers prevent deaths. Addicts will use anywhere. When they use alone, and overdose, they die. When they use in a center, with clean paraphernalia, and OD, they survive, and they don't transmit disease. The centers are good. Goodness spreads goodness. — Frances White (@WhiteRabidbat) April 3, 2023

A third person revealed that the tactic the New York City mayor is doing is known as the “harm reduction strategy.” According to the harm reduction coalition, it is described as an approach to meet those suffering with “drugs where they are at” in their journey and “addressing the conditions” surrounding their usage.

It's a harm reduction strategy



Until we treat addiction as a disease, we need these programs in place



*bet Georgia is worse* — Tish Bryce (@tish_bryce) April 3, 2023

While a social media user stated that Greene should consider herself lucky for only receiving a warning and not a lawsuit from Mayor Adams, especially now that she’s claimed he is “handing out” tools so that others could take illegal substances.

If you are callously spreading a lie that the Mayor is handing out straws for snorting drugs then you, Marjorie Taylor Greene, are committing a crime and should consider yourself lucky that he’s threatening you and not suing you.

Believe that! — Laura Riggaro (@LauraRiggaro) April 3, 2023

Mayor Adams has yet to respond to Greene’s statement.