Marjorie Taylor Greene boasts Trump’s indictment cements his 2024 presidential win, so why do Republicans keep ‘crying about it?’

As the days of former United States president Donald Trump‘s indictment get closer, Marjorie Taylor Greene attempts to soften the blow by claiming that this event has showcased the 76-year-old’s popularity in America.

We Got This Covered previously reported that Trump, who is currently making his way to New York, is scheduled to be arrested this week for his and Michael Cohen’s involvement in trying to quiet Stormy Daniels by paying her $130,000. The reason surrounding the payment was because Trump allegedly wanted to stop the adult film star from releasing any details about their alleged affair to the public.

In light of the Manhattan grand jury indicting the father of five for his actions and requesting that he be apprehended, Greene took to her congressional Twitter account to thank the city’s district attorney Alvin Bragg as she shared that Trump’s impending arrest displays that he is set to win the presidential election next year.

I’ve never seen a presidential election called so early.



2024 just went to President Donald J Trump!



Thanks, Alvin Bragg! — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) April 3, 2023

As the United States representative’s post went viral, many pointed out that Greene could be delusional.

One individual mentioned that if Trump’s indictment is helping his chances in the presidential race, why is the “GOP crying” about this incident?

Then why is the GOP crying about the indictment if it helps him for 2024? — KC (@SwissKev) April 3, 2023

Another Twitter user asked Greene to stop drinking whatever beverage helped lead her to this conclusion.

Whatever you’re drinking….stop. 😂 — JosepHenry (@JosepHenry) April 3, 2023

A third person went as far as to name the several times many, including Greene, have been wrong regarding Trump’s popularity.

“Trump’s impeachment will reassure his re-election” – it didn’t.



“FBI search of Mar-a-Lago will guarantee a red wave in midterms” – it didn’t.



“Trump’s indictment in New York just won Trump the presidency in 2024” – it won’t. — 𝐂𝐡𝐢𝐝𝐢 (@ChidiNwatu) April 3, 2023

While a social media user claimed that the only time Trump could win the presidential election in 2024 is in Greene’s dreams.

In your dreams, Sweetie! — Helen (@Helen91064703) April 3, 2023

Trump’s arrest is reportedly set to occur on April 4.