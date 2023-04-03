Marjorie Taylor Greene boasts Trump’s indictment cements his 2024 presidential win, so why do Republicans keep ‘crying about it?’
As the days of former United States president Donald Trump‘s indictment get closer, Marjorie Taylor Greene attempts to soften the blow by claiming that this event has showcased the 76-year-old’s popularity in America.
We Got This Covered previously reported that Trump, who is currently making his way to New York, is scheduled to be arrested this week for his and Michael Cohen’s involvement in trying to quiet Stormy Daniels by paying her $130,000. The reason surrounding the payment was because Trump allegedly wanted to stop the adult film star from releasing any details about their alleged affair to the public.
In light of the Manhattan grand jury indicting the father of five for his actions and requesting that he be apprehended, Greene took to her congressional Twitter account to thank the city’s district attorney Alvin Bragg as she shared that Trump’s impending arrest displays that he is set to win the presidential election next year.
As the United States representative’s post went viral, many pointed out that Greene could be delusional.
One individual mentioned that if Trump’s indictment is helping his chances in the presidential race, why is the “GOP crying” about this incident?
Another Twitter user asked Greene to stop drinking whatever beverage helped lead her to this conclusion.
A third person went as far as to name the several times many, including Greene, have been wrong regarding Trump’s popularity.
While a social media user claimed that the only time Trump could win the presidential election in 2024 is in Greene’s dreams.
Trump’s arrest is reportedly set to occur on April 4.