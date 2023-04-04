What crimes is Donald Trump being charged with?
Donald Trump is mere hours away from standing before the Manhattan grand jury to answer for his role in issuing hush money payments to former adult film star Stormy Daniels during his 2016 election campaign. The former president has been formally charged with more than 30 counts of alleged document fraud, and in less than 24 hours, he will report to the Manhattan Criminal Court for his arraignment. This is the first time in history that a U.S. president, former or serving, has been indicted and faced with criminal charges.
The Manhattan grand jury cast their vote on March 30 after several days of postponements, shocking both the nation and Trump, who called the decision a “political persecution” and a “witch hunt.” The indictment is just one of many that potentially looms on the horizon for the former president. He is also facing investigations relating to the removal of classified government documents from the White House, inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, and alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.
Should Trump be formally charged with the Stormy Daniels hush money case, he is looking at a permanent mark on his criminal record, potential exile from his fellow Republicans, and a scarlet letter that will precede his efforts to run for president again in 2024, not to mention set precedent for his other investigations.
As Trump takes flight from his Mar-A-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, to stand before the grand jury in his hometown of Manhattan, New York, we will provide you updates every step of the way. Stay tuned for the latest news as we discover exactly what crimes the former president will be charged with.
Latest news on Trump’s historic indictment
- 8:25pm ET: Stay tuned for more information about Trump’s historic arraignment tomorrow, April 4 when the indictment’s hitherto unsealed documents will be made public and we learn the details of his 30-plus charges. We will be back to keep you up to speed every step of the way.
- 5:15pm ET: The scene outside Trump Tower right now includes both groups of supporters and opponents. New York Police have said they plan to amp up security measures ahead of tomorrow’s arraignment. Of the number of supporters expected to show up and protest for the former president is U.S. Representative, and Trump’s biggest cheerleader, Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA).
- 4:15pm ET: Trump’s motorcade has arrived outside Trump Tower in New York. The former president entered the building but was sans former first lady Melania Trump. He is not expected to leave Trump Tower until tomorrow when he sets off for his arraignment in Manhattan.
- 3:32pm ET: Trump has just touched down at LaGuardia’s airport in New York ahead of his arraignment. Any moment, he will exit the plane as the first former president in U.S. history to be indicted with criminal charges. Tomorrow he will stand before the Manhattan Criminal Court to answer for over 30 counts of business fraud related to his hush money payments to former porn star Stormy Daniels
- 3:19pm ET: Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen, who made the hush money payments to Stormy Daniels on behalf of Trump and subsequently served prison time from 2019 to 2020, says the former president is “petrified” of having a mugshot taken, getting fingerprinted, and being referred to as a “felon.” Cohen is a key witness in Trump’s indictment and could be called to testify in court.
- 2:51pm ET: This morning, Trump and his legal team submitted a formal request to the Manhattan grand jury to deny the use of video broadcast and photography in the courtroom. The admittance of such, they say, will turn the legal proceeding into a “circus.” Ultimately, the decision lies with Acting New York Supreme Court Judge Juan Merchan.
- 2:15pm ET: Trump is currently en route to Manhattan, New York, where he will report to the Manhattan Criminal Court for his arraignment tomorrow, April 4.