What crimes is Donald Trump being charged with?

Donald Trump is mere hours away from standing before the Manhattan grand jury to answer for his role in issuing hush money payments to former adult film star Stormy Daniels during his 2016 election campaign. The former president has been formally charged with more than 30 counts of alleged document fraud, and in less than 24 hours, he will report to the Manhattan Criminal Court for his arraignment. This is the first time in history that a U.S. president, former or serving, has been indicted and faced with criminal charges.

The Manhattan grand jury cast their vote on March 30 after several days of postponements, shocking both the nation and Trump, who called the decision a “political persecution” and a “witch hunt.” The indictment is just one of many that potentially looms on the horizon for the former president. He is also facing investigations relating to the removal of classified government documents from the White House, inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, and alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Should Trump be formally charged with the Stormy Daniels hush money case, he is looking at a permanent mark on his criminal record, potential exile from his fellow Republicans, and a scarlet letter that will precede his efforts to run for president again in 2024, not to mention set precedent for his other investigations.

As Trump takes flight from his Mar-A-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, to stand before the grand jury in his hometown of Manhattan, New York, we will provide you updates every step of the way. Stay tuned for the latest news as we discover exactly what crimes the former president will be charged with.

Latest news on Trump’s historic indictment