Will Donald Trump’s court arraignment be televised? Fingerprints, mug shots, and more

Likely to become one of the most infamous days in U.S. history, Donald J. Trump will stand before a Manhattan grand jury on Tuesday, April, 4 to answer for his alleged crimes in issuing hush money payments to former porn star Stormy Daniels in the days leading up to his 2016 presidential election.

No former president has ever faced criminal charges before, just as no former president has ever incited a riot on the Capitol, aggressively contested an election, refused to participate in the peaceful transfer of power, or been impeached twice.

Should Trump’s arraignment at the Manhattan Criminal Court result in formal criminal charges, it won’t only put him out of favor among his Republicaton peers and earn him a scarlet letter during his 2024 election campaign, but it could also set a precedent for the other investigations he is facing.

Here’s what you can expect going into this historic day in American history.

Will there be cameras inside the courtroom?

One would think, given Trump’s background as an actor and television host, that he would want to be on camera, but that’s not the case here. Ahead of Trump’s arraignment, the former president’s team submitted a request to the presiding judge that any and all media presence in the courtroom be denied. In their words, it would “create a circus-like atmosphere at the arraignment, raise unique security concerts, and is inconsistent with President Trump’s presumption of innocence,” according to CNN.

At the time of this writing, New York Supreme Court Judge Juan Merchant is still deliberating whether to allow cameras in the courtroom. We Got This Covered will update you with the news as soon as it is announced. Stay tuned…

Will Trump be handcuffed?

Despite previously expressing the desire to create a spectacle and be handcuffed, Trump’s wrists will not be clasped with the lawful metal rings. The former president will surrender to the Manhattan Criminal Court on April 4 but when he does, it will be handcuff-free. As is customary for current and former presidents of the U.S., he will be accompanied by his secret service agents.

Around noon, Trump is expected to enter the courtroom where he will plead not guilty either by his own words or his lawyer’s. At that time, the indictment will be unsealed and the public will learn the specific details relating to the 30-plus charges facing the former president. That is unless the documents are unsealed the evening before the arraignment, which New York Supreme Court Judge Juan Merchant is expected to announce in conjunction with his decision to allow cameras in the courtroom.

Will he be fingerprinted?

Unlike his situation with the handcuffs, Trump will, indeed, be fingerprinted. According to CNN, Trump will be booked by investigators upon arrival at the Manhattan Criminal Court which does include being fingerprinted. The affair is unlikely to be photographed or recorded.

What about a mugshot?

Whereas the situation with the handcuffs and the fingerprinting is clear, it is still unknown whether Trump will need to submit to a mugshot. His attorney told CNN “there’s no need” since he is one of the most well-known men in the U.S., not to mention the world. Beyond that, there have been general concerns about the safety of the photos and speculations that it is highly susceptible to being leaked to the public.

For the time being, it’s safe to assume Trump will not have a mugshot taken nor will he be handcuffed. The only guarantee is that he will be fingerprinted, as any person who has allegedly committed a crime in the U.S. must do.

For updated information about Trump’s historic indictment and arraignment, follow our latest news.