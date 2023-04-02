Marjorie Taylor Greene’s ambiguous promise of ‘lawfully’ protesting in NY raises concerns of it being an excuse for ‘when your side gets violent’

Two weeks after Donald Trump first predicted his arrest, the former president will finally be arraigned on April 4. His supporters are planning to stage a rally in New York on the eve of his arrest, with Georgia Congresswoman and one of Trump’s biggest cheerleaders — Marjorie Taylor Greene — set to lead the same. The very air of NY is rife with doubts about how “peaceful” this protest is really going to be and now, Greene has raised further concerns by overshadowing her promises of “lawfully” protesting by already trying to sidestep taking responsibility for any resultant violence.

In her recent tweet, Greene channeled Trump by once again stressing that his looming arrest is just a ploy employed to interfere with his 2024 presidential candidacy. But what raised eyebrows was when she seemingly set up an argument in advance to avoid getting blamed for any chaos that may ensue during the protest.

“I also reject any attempt and anyone who dresses in MAGA but incites violence or commits violence while pretending to be one of us. You are not one of us, you are one of them.”

Protesting is a constitutional right and I am going to NY on Tuesday to protest this unprecedented abuse of our justice system and election interference.



But ironically, Trump has himself threatened that his unjustified arrest will lead to “potential death and destruction.” Seeing that the last time he made false claims, he inspired his followers to stage the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot, people aren’t exactly convinced by his promises of a “smooth surrender.” And Greene’s preemptive attempts to already avoid getting blamed for any violence that takes place have not helped to allay these fears.

By your own standards you should reject Trump because of his violent rhetoric when he said "death and destruction" would happen if he was indicted. How is that not inciting violence? — Alex Strait (@AlexTheStrait) April 2, 2023

Already setting up the argument for when your side gets violent? — Dean Argiris (@DJArg40) April 2, 2023

You are such a grandstander and hypocrite @mtgreenee. You are going to NY to find a microphone and a camera and then incite. — thesecondellen (@thesecondellen) April 2, 2023

TRANSLATION: If my MAGA members incite violence and commit violence we will just blame Antifa again, or BLM again, or that people "pretended" to be MAGA.



We see right through you @mtgreenee @RepMTG — Gene Trevino (@GenoVeno73) April 2, 2023

So to be clear. you’re already attempting to provide cover for any nut jobs that turn up and cause trouble?



At least by Tuesday you might know what exactly you are protesting given you don’t know what you are defending him against!



You have every right to protest, just like a… — 𝔗𝔯𝔲𝔱𝔥 𝔐𝔞𝔱𝔱𝔢𝔯𝔰 (@politicsusa46) April 2, 2023

Former adult film star, Stormy Daniels, has stood confidently in the face of all the hate and vitriol Trump supporters have thrown her way, but even she is worried that the ex-president’s arrest is bound to cause “injuries and death.” Trump is reportedly planning to fly to New York from his home in Florida on Tuesday to be arraigned and his lawyers have promised the entire procedure will be completely peaceful. But given his history, anyone fearing the contrary are harboring justified concerns.