Stormy Daniels calls Trump’s indictment ‘vindication’ but fears the ‘violence’: ‘There’s going to be injuries and death’

After weeks of cooking up controversial claims and pointing fingers at everyone but himself, Donald Trump has finally been indicted, and unless he plans to slip back on old habits, he will be peacefully arraigned this coming Tuesday. Even though Stormy Daniels is happy that justice has finally been served and proud that she stood up for herself, she’s afraid this “monumental” win will end up causing a lot of violence.

After celebrating the news of Trump’s indictment and canceling her interview with Piers Morgan over security issues, this is Daniels’ first official response to the looming arrest of the ex-president. In a chat with The Sunday Times, she addressed the biggest realization the indictment offers everyone — that Trump is not “untouchable” and is not above the law.

For her, the grand jury’s verdict is nothing short of “vindication” but it remains “bittersweet” given the fact that Trump has committed many worse actions that the one he is being indicted for. But at the same time, she finds the end result “poetic.”

“He’s done so much worse that he should have been taken down [for] before. I am fully aware of the insanity of it, being a porn star. But it’s also poetic; this p**** grabbed back.”

Despite the sense of victory, she is afraid as well as she has been consistently mocked and has been receiving threats on “all social media platforms, and email, and phone.” Also, she isn’t sure that the ex-president’s upcoming arrest won’t incite his supporters to indulge in “violence” yet again.

“The other side of it is that it’s going to continue to divide people and bring them up in arms. He’s already gotten away with inciting a riot, and causing death and destruction. Whatever the outcome is, it’s going to cause violence, and there’s going to be injuries and death. There’s the potential for a lot of good to come from this. But either way, a lot of bad is going to come from it, too.”

No matter what Trump finally facing prosecution might lead to, Daniels is hoping that she will be called to testify against him. “I’m not afraid, I have nothing to hide, and I look forward to telling everybody what I know,” she added.

Daniels’ fears are not unfounded. Though Trump is expected to be arraigned on April 4 and his attorneys have promised a “smooth surrender,” it is hard to forget that this is the same man who played a major role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot that happened to thwart a peaceful transfer of power to Joe Biden and demanded protests the second he was sure of being indicted.