‘Stuck in the moment’: Elton John shares heartbreaking major health struggle delaying his album release

Sir Elton John is unsure when he’ll be able to release the new album he promised last year and if he’ll ever be able to record music again as he continues to deal with loss of vision.

In Nov. 2023, during his induction speech for longtime co-writer Bernie Taupin at last year’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, John teased his new album, saying it’s “going to surprise the s**t out of you.” When asked for an update during an interview on Good Morning America on Tuesday, he told host Robin Roberts, “I just have to get off my backside,” which probably means the songs are completed but not fully recorded yet.

That’s because he’s had limited vision since the summer due to an eye infection. The “Rocket Man” singer, 77, admitted that “it’s been a while” since he’s worked on the album because he is blind in his right eye and also cannot rely on his other eye.

He explained: “I unfortunately lost my eyesight in my right eye in July because I had an infection in the South of France. It’s been four months now since I haven’t been able to see. And my left eye is not the greatest.”

Elton John says he can’t “see,” “read,” or “watch” anything

Despite the setback, he remains optimistic, saying “there’s hope and encouragement that it will be okay.” However, when it comes to the album, he says he’s “kind of stuck in the moment.” John told Roberts that while he can do interviews, “going into the studio and recording” is going to be difficult.

He said: “I don’t know. Because I can’t see a lyric, for a start.” Without getting into specifics, John shared that they’re “taking an initiative to try and make it better” and that’s what they’re concentrating on at the moment. But he admitted that the infection “floored” him because he cannot be productive.

It’s never fortunate for anything like this to happen, and it kind of floored me. I can’t see anything. I can’t read anything. I can’t watch anything.”

Roberts applauded him, though, because despite all the health setbacks he’s been through, he’s “still standing” — as he sang on his 1983 hit “I’m Still Standing”— and he agreed. “I’m so lucky. I’m the luckiest man in the world… I’m proud of my attitude towards myself and what’s going on. I’m just very lucky and I’m very grateful,” he replied.

The musician has been open about his various health struggles in the past, including hearing loss, prostate cancer, knee and hip replacement surgery, and the implantation of a pacemaker to treat an irregular heartbeat. Speaking about his health journey, he said: “To be honest with you, there’s not much of me left. I don’t have tonsils, adenoids or an appendix. I don’t have a prostate. I don’t have a right hip or a left knee or a right knee. In fact, the only thing left to me is my left hip. But I’m still here.”

John previously opened up about the eye infection in an Instagram post in September, saying that it had left him with limited vision, and that he had been spending the summer recuperating at home. He also shared his gratitude to his family, the doctors, and the nurses who took care of him. While he acknowledged that it’s going to take some time before full vision returns to the impacted eye, he is feeling positive about the progress he’s made in his healing and recovery.

