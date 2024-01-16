Is Elton John an EGOT?

It's going to be a long long time before there's another musician like him.

It wouldn’t be unreasonable to think that legendary musician Sir Elton John had been among the select group of EGOT winners long before the recent 2023 Emmy Awards.

It wouldn’t be unreasonable, but it would be incorrect. Elton John was missing the Emmy to join his generous collection of Awards and make him officially part of the illustrious group of artists who’ve had this honor. His husband David Furnish explained in an interview with ET that John hadn’t done that much television during his career, which made it harder for him to win an Emmy of the 4 awards.

But was this the year that the 76-year-old musical legend finally made the special award winners’ list?

“When are you going to land” an EGOT?

Screengrabs via Elton John/YouTube

It has finally happened. It took 37 years since he won his first Grammy, but Sir Elton John has finally earned his last EGOT award, the Emmy. His win was for Outstanding Variety Special with Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium which recorded his final performance in November 2022 of his USA Tour titled “Farewell Yellow Brick Road.” The special was and can be streamed on Disney Plus.

Although he wasn’t able to be present due to a knee surgery, Elton John was nevertheless ecstatic to find out he won the award. His husband conveyed in the aforementioned interview that John screamed “YES!” on FaceTime upon finding out he had finally received the Emmy.

The beloved singer also shared his gratitude in a statement:

“I am incredibly humbled to be joining the unbelievably talented group of EGOT winners tonight. The journey to this moment has been filled with passion, dedication, and the unwavering support of my fans all around the world. Tonight is a testament to the power of the arts and the joy that it brings to all our lives. Thank you to everyone who has supported me throughout my career, I am incredibly grateful.”

So far, Elton John has 5 Grammy Awards (and 35 nominations), 2 Academy Awards, a Tony Award, and now his first Emmy, making him the official 19th EGOT winner.