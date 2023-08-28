Is Elton John okay? His recent hospitalization, explained

Noted singer/songwriter and self-professed rocket man Sir Elton John was hospitalized in Monaco over the weekend, according to reports from his representatives. The reason: He fell down.

Falls are scary, especially once you’re in your 70s and your center of gravity is constantly thrown off by sunglasses that double the mass of your face. Luckily, the beloved pop icon seems to have received plenty of care and attention, with his reps stating that he stayed under medical supervision overnight as a purely precautionary measure before heading home in the morning. “Following checkups, he was immediately discharged this morning and is now back at home and in good health,” his people told news outlets, including TMZ, on Monday.

Sir Elton has been enjoying some much-deserved time off following the end of his farewell tour last month, spending time in southern France with his family.

