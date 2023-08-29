As one of the most recognizable names in the entire music industry, acclaimed singer Elton John remains in the thoughts of many fans after the musician’s representatives revealed that he suffered a fall over the weekend and was hospitalized due to the incident. Luckily, the outcome of the situation turned out to be relatively positive, with the self-proclaimed Rocket Man now back at home and resting with his beloved family as he recovers.

After successfully signing off his music career last month with his much-discussed farewell tour, the 76-year-old pianist has taken steps towards necessary relaxation by spending quality time with his family in France over the last several weeks. Even despite the unfortunate fall, Elton’s family (especially his husband) has remained by his side and offered necessary support at a time when it was needed the most.

Who is Elton John married to?

Image via Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

As it currently stands, Elton is married to Canadian filmmaker and former advertising executive David Furnish. The couple initially met back in 1993 and were engaged in May 2005 after Elton proposed at a dinner party featuring friends and family. The pair entered a civil partnership later that December and officially married in March 2014 after same-sex marriage became legal in the U.K.

Following their many years together, the couple welcomed their first son together, Zachary, in December 2010 via a surrogate. A little under 3 years later, the famed couple welcomed a second son, Elijah, into the family in January 2013.

Decades after the ‘90s, the pair are still going strong together and are viewed as one of the most adorable couples in the realm of music and Hollywood as a whole. And seeing as David undoubtedly rushed to the side of his husband during a time of serious need, there’s certainly no doubt that the couple shares an intense love that we all surely hope to have.