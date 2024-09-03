Image Credit: Disney
Stunna Girl on Baddies
Image via the Zeus Network
Stunna Girl’s ethnicity, confirmed

What is the ethnic background of the rapper and star of Baddies?
Image of Kevin Stewart
Kevin Stewart
|

Published: Sep 3, 2024 04:05 am

Suzanne “Stunna Girl” Brown is a rapper and star of the Zeus Network’s reality show Baddies. She first appeared on Baddies West Auditions before becoming a primary cast member on Baddies West and guest star on Baddies East.

The Baddies franchise involves several strong young women thrown into a house together while they attempt to arrange and host a series of promotional events. Invariably, this results in verbal and physical fights, making for entertaining viewing. Stunna Girl has played her part in that more than once. She clashed with judges Tommie Lee and Sukihana at Baddies West Auditions. On Baddies West, she got into multiple altercations with castmates Biggie and Rollie Pollie and resumed her feud with Tommie Lee.

As a rapper, she rose to fame due to her 2019 track “Runway,” which gained much traction on TikTok. Other popular tracks by the star include “Like Dat Remix,” “Real Rap,” “Let It Drip,” and “Rotation.”

Questions have arisen regarding what her ethnicity is. So what is it?

What is Stunna Girl’s ethnicity?

Born on July 2, 1998, in the Oak Park area of Sacramento, California, 26-year-old Stunna Girl is a United States citizen with an African American ethnicity.

The finer details of her parents’ ethnic backgrounds haven’t been publicly disclosed, but there are suggestions she has some white roots with German, English, and Welsh ancestry (as per Buzz Nigeria).

Stunna Girl’s middle name is Sade. It was given to her in honor of the Nigerian-British singer Sade Adu, whom she has always admired. Part of her name being inspired by a Nigerian-born performer further cements her African roots.

You can follow Stunna Girl on Instagram and X.

