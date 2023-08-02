He’s already won many a heart over in Pearl, Hollywood, and Netflix’s The Politician, but it won’t be long before the entire world knows the name David Corenswet, the lucky lad set to step into the shoes of Clark Kent in the DCU’s opening feature Superman: Legacy.

Sharing the screen alongside Rachel Brosnahan’s Lois Lane, Nathan Fillion’s Green Lantern, Anthony Carrigan’s Metamorpho, Isabela Merced’s Hawkgirl, and Edi Gathegi’s Mister Terrific, Corenswet has one colorful debut as the Man of Steel ahead of him. What’s more, not only does the Look Both Ways star look the part of the good old boy from Smallville, Kansas, but it seems he’s got the demeanor to boot as well.

Dude got cast as Superman, logged on once to send an emoji to another Superman and then logged off forever. Smart man. pic.twitter.com/QESRREeEKM — ClarkQuill97 (@CQuill97) August 1, 2023

As pointed out by one user on Twitter (no, I’m not calling it X), Corenswet seems to have done his homework when it comes to being on social media as a big part of the DC discourse, having so far limited his online activity to a simple shout-out to his fellow Superman Jack Quaid; indeed, Corenswet seems to know that lingering too long will set off the Snyder zealots like deranged sharks in denial.

I respect it.

It is kinda sad though, for an actor like David who was basically an unknown and hadn't been in a lot of stuff this role is his big break. Add in that he likes the character and read the comics and it's sad he can't be celebratory about it because he'd be attacked. — Khole (@IceKhole) August 1, 2023

If you think about it, it’s pretty easy to picture Superman being one to avoid social media despite his journalist day job; as the embodiment of truth, justice, the American way, and kindness above all, we imagine the Big Blue Boy Scout would be a proponent of logging off for the sake of one’s mental health, and it’s always wise to practice what you preach.

Superman: Legacy soars into theaters on July 11, 2025.