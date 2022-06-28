Surprise Hollywood couple Bill Hader and Anna Kendrick break up

Before we even got a chance to fall in love with them, Bill Hader and Anna Kendrick have broken up.

The couple were reportedly trying to keep their relationship out of the public eye, so at least that problem will be solved. ET is reporting that the split arrives only two months after it asked Hader about a guest spot for Kendrick on his hit show Barry.

“Oh no,” Hader said. He also said the reason he wasn’t going public with the relationship was for the sake of his kids. Hader was previously married to Maggie Carey and shares three children with the director – Hannah, 12, Harper, 10, and Hayley, 7.

Previous reports said the couple were fairly happy. For example, as early as March ET said “Bill and Anna are in love and very happy in their relationship, and enjoying their time together.” Two months earlier in January the publication reported the two had been together “for a while.”

It’s not known exactly when they started dating but the couple starred in the Disney Plus Christmas movie Noelle together in 2019. This news actually follows previous headlines of a breakup for Hader, who was previously dating Rachel Bilson.

Bilson appeared on her Broad Ideas podcast and told Aubrey Wilson that the two dated “two years ago.” She previously said the relationship breakup was “really hard” and “harder than childbirth” and “probably the hardest thing I’ve ever done.” Those two broke up half a year after they walked the red carpet together at the 2020 Golden Globes.

Kendrick is next set to appear in the upcoming thriller movie Alice, Darling. As for Hader, the third season of Barry premiered April 24 on HBO Max.