Surprisingly, the hilarious addition of ‘Dragon Ball’ sound effects do not enhance that ‘Wednesday’ dance

Since Wednesday came out on Netflix in November, the “Wednesday Dance” has driven fans wild from celebrities posting their own versions on TikTok to fans dressing up as Jenna Ortega for their own fashion passion. Now, there is a new video out that meshes Dragon Ball sound effects with the dance and it adds humor but doesn’t enhance the dance as one might think.

When Jenna Ortega gets on the dance floor, she has a look like she could kill her date, Tyler. However, when she begins to move, it’s creepy in a hypnotic way and it’s so distinguished that the dance floor opens up to her as fellow students look on with different expressions. Tim Burton might have understood at the time that this was going to become a viral sensation because he knows all about how to make that happen.

The Dragon Ball sound effects are so animated, the dance becomes something out of an old 80s cartoon. Fans are having a blast with it because it just goes to prove that the dance is iconic and there is no end to how it can be expressed.

Netflix's "Wednesday" but with Dragon Ball sound effects pic.twitter.com/kdkLflEcsL — Tom Schalk the Snowman (jolly happy soul) (@TomStheVoice) January 5, 2023

The way Wednesday moves, it’s as if she is fighting to survive in a Dragon Ball fight. So, the sound effects are right on time, and that ending is hilarious come to think about it.

GODDAMN IT THE WHOLE THING HAD ME GRINNING BUT THE END GOT A REAL LAUGH — Scott Frerichs🏳️‍🌈 (@KaiserNeko) January 5, 2023

If you watch it again, you’ll pick up on the distant part where the sound effects are muted a bit. It’s things like muted sound effects that make the whole video worth watching several times.

Okay but the muted at a distance cut was top tiered — Kemi is tired y'all (@SaiyanSerenityV) January 5, 2023

Dragon Ball has its own iconic sounds as well as scenes. The instant transmission sound accompanies teleporting, which is classic for the final shot when Wednesday disappears and then suddenly reappears.

The instant transmission sound was used perfectly — The Uranium Core ☢️ (@TheUraniumCore) January 5, 2023

One fan was so excited, they typed their reply in hyper mode but the meaning is there. No one knew they needed to see anything like this and now a void has been filled that fans didn’t know they had.

I didn't thought I would see something like this, i neither thought I would needed to see something like this xD that's so funny — wayufolf (@wayufolf) January 5, 2023

Most Wednesday memes can be so repetitive and are simply there to exist. This one touches a funny bone, which changes Wednesday’s demeanor without altering it in any way.

The only Wednesday dance meme I've laughed at so far — I am the danger? no, I am in danger (@SonXron) January 5, 2023

Dragon Ball sound effects can be used for so many things. Imagine a video of a puppy or a kid crying, someone falling off a skateboard, or a drunk slap contest. It can go anywhere and change the way you see that video forever.

Dragon Ball honestly has some of the most iconic sound design for anything ever — A Yellow Yoshi (@Yoshicopter) January 5, 2023

The Wednesday Dance will live on for generations to come. Years from now, moms and dads will get out on the dance floor and embarrass their kids with it until they learn what it is. Hopefully, they’ll still be able to stream Wednesday on Netflix and find out.