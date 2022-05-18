Sydney Sweeney is reportedly being sued for *checks notes* wearing swimsuits on ‘Euphoria’

A swimwear brand is reportedly suing Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney after she allegedly bailed on a deal to promote its products and then wore them on the HBO show. And bitch, you better be joking.

TMZ reports LA Collective is suing the White Lotus actress for breaking a contract she signed late last year. According to legal documents obtained by the publication, the swimwear brand claims Sweeney agreed to promote its “Somewhere Swimwear” range.

She allegedly approved the product designs and production processes but then bailed on the deal suddenly. The company claim that Sweeney’s team did not explain why.

Even wilder? Sweeney allegedly wore the swimwear fits in at least five episodes of Euphoria‘s latest season.

LA Collective said it would have earned more than $3 million from the sponsorship deal and is demanding Sweeney pay damages for bailing. Sydney Sweeney’s team has not publicly responded to the claims made in the TMZ report as of publishing.

She told the Independent back in January she asked Euphoria creator Sam Levinson to remove scenes from the show’s second season where she was unnecessarily nude.

“Sam [Levinson] is amazing. There are moments where Cassie was supposed to be shirtless and I would tell Sam, ‘I don’t really think that’s necessary here.’ He was like, ‘OK, we don’t need it’. I’ve never felt like Sam has pushed it on me or was trying to get a nude scene into an HBO show. When I didn’t want to do it, he didn’t make me.”

