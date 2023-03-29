A racy erotic thriller gets users hot under the collar by indulging its wildest fantasies on Netflix

Once again proving themselves to be the sauciest subset of subscribers in the streaming sphere, Netflix users have gotten down and dirty with yet another erotic thriller, but last year’s Borders of Love might just be the most titillating of the lot.

Per FlixPatrol, the graphic Polish exploration of uninhibited sexual fantasy has set its sights on dominating the platform’s charts into submission, with viewers left enraptured – and no doubt more than a little hot under the collar – by the procession of onscreen intimacy that defines the movie from start to finish.

via Aerofilms

The fairly routine plot finds everyday couple Hana and Peter living a nondescript existence, with the spark of their relationship in serious danger of being extinguished. Taking the bull by the horniest of horns, she decides to relay her deepest sexual desires to her other half, before thrusting her most pearl-clutching of fictional situations into rock hard reality.

They even end up bringing some friends along for a ride that’s quite literal, but the limits of commitment and unrestrained coital freedom end up being severely tested, which is par for the course when Petr suddenly discovers the love of his life has a penchant for all sorts of salacious trickery that he’d never even considered.

If Netflix adds something even vaguely sexual to the content library, then you know fine well it’s going to end up as one of the hottest tickets on the entire streamer. True to form, then, Borders of Love is merely the latest in a runaway train of pulse-pounding penetrative tales to have set the charts alight.