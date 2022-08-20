The conclusion to Netflix’s awful trilogy of erotic thrillers hits #1 in 64 countries

Sex sells, as the old adage rightfully goes, and never has that been proven truer in the streaming sphere than with the mind-boggling success of Netflix’s 365 Days trilogy.

The first installment became a global phenomenon at the beginning of the pandemic after being made available in April 2020, where it would go on to become one of the platform’s most-watched films of the year in spite of a Rotten Tomatoes score that never managed to ascend any higher than a big fat zero.

via Netflix

Sensing that the critically bulletproof sun-kissed escapades of love, lust, danger, and diabolical filmmaking had captured frisky lightning in a bottle, the company would then give the okay to a further two sequels to round out the trilogy. 365 Days: This Day followed in the footsteps of its predecessor by failing to score a single positive review on RT, but it nonetheless climaxed at the summit of the most-watched charts when it landed this past April.

Rounding things out with another abject exercise in titillation over tension, The Next 365 Days debuted yesterday, and has seen the franchise go three-for-three. As per FlixPatrol, in the 24 hours since viewers have been able to get their kicks of much naked writhing flesh, substandard writing, and questionable acting, the trilogy-capper has reached the number one spot in no less than 64 nations around the world, while hitting the Top 10 in a massive 84 countries.

Is this the end of the line for 365 Days? Anyone forced to watch it against their will has their fingers crossed, but we’ll just have to wait and see if Netflix can squeeze any more juice out of the spent property.