A truly bizarre story has emerged out of Sylvester Stallone’s divorce, but he has outright denied that it was caused by canine shenanigans.

Stallone is believed to have divorced his wife of 25 years Jennifer Flavin over the Rambo star adopting a dog without his wife’s permission, causing issues at home. Flavin is alleged to have filed for the divorce from a resulting argument over the adopting, but Stallone has now told TMZ that it wasn’t as simple as just dog problems.

Stallone told the outlet that it wasn’t about the dog, they just “went in different direction”, also elaborating that he still has the “highest respect” for Flavin.

“We just went in different directions, I have the highest respect for Jennifer. I will always love her. She’s an amazing woman. She’s the nicest human being I’ve ever met.”

Previous reports suggested that Flavin will continue living in their Palm Beach residence while the divorce unfurls, with Flavin believing assets are being hidden from her by Stallone. It’s surprising to see a Hollywood marriage last 25 years: it seems in the modern age they’re lucky to go for 5 years.

Stallone had also recently covered up a tattoo of Flavin on his bicep with art of his dog Dwight, which could’ve easily been something to spark what eventuated in divorce. Stallone does still have a tattoo of Flavin on his back.

Stallone is set to star in two upcoming blockbusters, with him returning to The Expendables 4 as well as to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Stallone plays Stakar Ogord in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with him last seen at the funeral sequence for Yondu in Guardians 2.