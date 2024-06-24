Tamayo Perry’s ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ character, confirmed

A beloved lifeguard, surf instructor, and actor, Tamayo Perry has sadly left us after a tragic shark attack in Hawaii. However, fans are now remembering his lively life, which includes a role in the iconic Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

On Sunday, June 23, Perry, an “eight-year veteran of Honolulu Ocean Safety and well-known North Shore waterman,” lost his life succumbing to fatal injuries from a shark attack. (via CNN) The 49-year-old is being remembered and praised worldwide in honor of his unwavering bravery and heroic actions, as well as his “infectious” personality. The world got to know Perry up close when the professional surfer decided to turn actor, earning credits in movies and shows like Blue Crush and Hawaii Five-0.

However, as we delve deep into Perry’s legacy, one of his uncredited roles in the popular swashbuckler franchise Pirates of the Caribbean has particularly interested fans. Despite going uncredited, Tamayo Perry is recognizable in the role of a Buccaneer in the fourth Pirates film Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides. Buccaneers were a kind of privateer or free sailors particular to the Caribbean Sea during the 17th and 18th centuries, so the role seemed to fit Perry perfectly.

Perry also appeared in national and international ad campaigns, and his life was always full of adventures. He said, “When I’m not acting, I’m still quite a character, so there’s always a ton of fun to be had.” While his loss is unimaginable to close family and friends, the Honolulu community has promised to provide the necessary support to them. We, as fans, will continue to cherish his contributions to both ocean safety and entertainment.

