Taron Egerton can’t repeat what Elton John recently told him over crab salad: ‘It’s utter, utter filth’

Taron Egerton is living the dream. The actor, who played Elton John in 2019’s Rocketman, is still close with the musician as the two apparently have regular dates over fancy food and not-safe-for-work conversations.

Egerton, who is currently promoting his Apple TV Plus mini-series Black Bird, also starring the late Ray Liotta, talked to Jimmy Kimmel Live guest host Chelsea Handler about his iconic friendship with the “Tiny Dancer” singer. “Yeah, we are still friends,” the actor proudly stated as he mockingly dusted off his shoulder.

The two became close over the filming of Rocketman, in which Sir Elton was heavily involved, and have stayed friends since. “He’s amazing, I love him. He’s hilarious and crazy.” Egerton gushed, before flexing the fancy lunch he had at Elton’s house last week.

“I saw him last week. Went to his house on Wednesday, we had lunch. Crab salad, spicy lamb. Oh yeah, yeah yeah. I’m fancy now.”

Crab salad and spicy lamb at Elton John’s house sounds so perfectly on brand, it could almost be made up. Add in the cheeky banter that apparently took up the conversation and it’s suddenly the most Elton John scenario ever.

Much like we could all imagine, the Welsh actor confessed Sir Elton is hilariously inappropriate. “Yeah [he’s funny,] but none of it you can repeat,” he told Handler. “Because it’s so dirty, yeah. I mean, I really mean that. I can’t repeat it. Utter, utter filth.”

Alright, yeah, anyone would kill to be a fly on the wall of that room.

While Taron Egerton fans wait for a possible Rocketman sequel, they can catch him on Apple TV Plus’ Black Bird, coming out July 8.