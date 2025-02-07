Taylor Swift ‘not mad’ at Travis Kelce over Trump comments, even though the president famously ‘HATES’ her

The internet paused its Travis Kelce swooning when the NFL athlete, arguably now more famous for being Taylor Swift‘s boyfriend, said it was a “great honor” that Donald Trump would attend the Super Bowl. Aside from the unearned respect Kelce gave the president, people were also taken aback by his comment because of Trump’s infamous loathing toward Swift, Kelce’s serious girlfriend.

Recommended Videos

We’d like to think Kelce’s fence-sitting gave her the ick, but a Daily Mail source claims that isn’t the case, and that she’s “not mad” about the situation, despite how many times Trump has launched ugly verbal warfare against her. The source added there had been “no blowout” following it.

Travis Kelce was asked about Donald Trump attending the #SuperBowl. pic.twitter.com/azK35ylOI5 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 5, 2025

However, it’s hard to imagine this leaker is close enough to the couple to be privy to private conversations. And if we were going to bang our head against a wall and ask why the heck Kelce would do something like this, we’d definitely do it in private. The situation is embarrassing enough as it is.

It’s also a little hard to believe Swift wouldn’t have any kind of reaction, considering she has vocally opposed Trump since his first campaign in 2016, leading to personal attacks from his camp. In fact, he was so offended by Swift’s attempts to sway public opinion he even posted “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT,” on Truth Social — all caps, very serious.

While Kelce’s political affiliation does seem to point left, as reported by Newsweek, he clearly shares the common sentiment that the president, regardless of who they are, should be somewhat respected. All things considered, though, you’d think Trump’s Swift obsession would make him hesitate.

If we’re to believe Swift wasn’t bothered by it, it’s fair to guess that she perhaps sympathized with the fact Kelce’s words were in response to a spur-of-the-moment interview question. Had he had time to prepare, perhaps he may have avoided the probing altogether or answered more thoughtfully. “Taylor is not angry at Travis for what he said,” the source added. “Although Travis’ quote was taken as he supports Trump, this is not what Travis said at all.”

While the Trump vs. Swift lore goes back to the former’s first presidency, Swift has maintained her opposition. She was less vocal in 2024 in the run-up to the election than she was when Biden was running against Trump, but nonetheless, she declared support for Kamala Harris publicly.

This led to MAGA supporters putting a target on her back, circulating disinformation in the form of AI photos that painted her as a Trump supporter. And in Sep. 2024, she wrote on Instagram, “It really conjured up my fears around AI, and the dangers of spreading misinformation. It brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter.” She went on to explain why she would not vote for Trump, who she called “chaos.”

Sources might be saying Kelce’s comments didn’t stir anything up, but it’s more believable he changed his tune behind closed doors, or that Swift was in fact irritated by his civil approach to a man who has been extremely unkind to her.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy