Taylor Swift’s crochet dress explained

Shortly after Travis Kelce appeared onstage in a tux at one of Taylor Swift’s Wembley Stadium Eras Tour concerts in London, the couple were again in the news when Swift stepped out for a late-night bite to eat with her boyfriend wearing an adorable crochet mini dress.

Vrg Grl made the dress, an Australian brand, with striking vertical peach, lavender, beige, and chocolate brown stripes. And Taylor’s look was made all the more striking by the equally summery Gucci Horsebit slides she wore, and the tan shoulder bag. Her hair was down and natural, and she wore red lipstick and black cat eyeliner to complete the `70s-inspired ensemble.

Kelce also wore knit

The pair coordinated in crochet for a London date. https://t.co/RcYyDojXKX — Marie Claire (@marieclaire) June 24, 2024 via Marie Claire/X

Travis Kelce, meanwhile, matched Taylor’s look with a knit, collared sweater top. The loose-fitting sandy-colored pants matched his superstar girlfriend’s `70s energy with a beachy vibe. Kelce otherwise wore a denim blue bucket hat. Kelce wore white sneakers, with a gold chain necklace and a watch for some bling.

Eagle-eyed Swifties noticed Taylor wore the sunshine yellow slides in the You Need to Calm Down music video. The couple reportedly ate at the Chiltern Firehouse in Marylebone in Central London. They left the establishment around 4 a.m.

Swifties went searching for their crochet needles

I just know there are hordes of Taylor Swift fans who crochet that woke up to pictures of the dress Taylor wore last night and a insane desire to go the craft store.

(Me – I am the fan) — Katrina (@MintKatpuccino) June 24, 2024 via MintKatpuccino/X

Few likely had “crochet” as the look of summer 2024, but Taylor’s dress was a hit based on social media reaction. Swiftie MintKatpuccino wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “I just know there are hordes of Taylor Swift fans who crochet that woke up to pictures of the dress Taylor wore last night and a insane desire to go the craft store. (Me — I am the fan.) [sic]” Meanwhile, Pamela non grata added, “i’m putting down every single crochet project i have rn and starting a bell sleeve dress to be like taylor [sic].”

Could a crochet wedding dress be in Taylor’s future? There’s no way of knowing, but if that turns out to be true — you heard it here first.

