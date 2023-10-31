Who’s that girl? More often than not, nowadays the answer is probably Taylor Swift.

As she reaches the end of her epic, billionaire-making Eras Tour, the musician’s popularity is at an all time high, which is saying something, as she’s been a dominating force in pop culture for nearly a decade now. Throughout that time she’s released some absolute bangers and enough heartfelt ballads to fill a Premium Google Drive, but that’s not all she’s used her talents for, having made various appearances in films and television shows.

One of her most famous cameos was in the Zooey Deschanel vehicle New Girl, which ran for seven successful seasons between 2011 and 2018. Although Taylor’s part was only brief, it ended up being pivotal for one of the major relationships in the show. If you want to find out more about Taylor Swift’s New Girl cameo, and how to watch it, then read on!

When did Taylor Swift have a cameo in New Girl?

New Girl follows Jess (Deschanel) as she moves into an L.A loft with three men after she suffers through a horrific break up. The show is known for its great character work and light-hearted humor, but when it comes down to it, New Girl is effectively a seven-season long romcom. This explains why Swift, who famously writes about her romances, was a perfect fit for a cameo appearance.

The episode in which her cameo takes place is actually named after her character: “Elaine’s Big Day.” It’s the finale of the second season, and begins with Jess’ best friend Cece (Hannah Simone) about to commit to an arranged marriage to a man named Shivrang, despite her having feelings for Jess’ roommate Schmitt (Max Greenfield). Eventually, Cece calls off the wedding in dramatic fashion halfway through the ceremony, only for her supposed husband-to-be to admit that he is in love with someone else too. Enter Elaine.

In a clear reference to “Speak Now,” she admits her feelings for Shivrang, before the pair run off together. This, eventually, opens the way for Cece and Schmitt to get together (although it takes another season or so). It should also be noted that aside from the reference to her own song, Swift’s character’s name is also a likely nod to The Graduate, in which the main character tries to interrupt the wedding of someone he loves named Elaine. So, plenty of meta jokes for TV nerds to geek out over.

Where I can watch Taylor Swift’s New Girl cameo?

In the U.S, New Girl is currently available on Hulu. Outside of the U.S, Disney Plus has the rights to it in most countries, including the U.K and Australia.