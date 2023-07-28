Tennis star Nick Kyrgios just got an insane ‘Pokémon’ back tattoo

Pokémon tattoos have been a thing probably since the franchise first arrived, but few have been quite as epic as this. Tennis star Nick Kyrgios shared his devotion to Pokémon all over his back, and it’s unlike anything we’ve ever seen before.

The Australian athlete shared an Instagram reel in which multiple artists worked together to fill his back with an enormous Pokémon piece. This process required multiple transfer papers taped together, and a lot of ink. The finished product was a giant single-color collage featuring Gen I Pokémon such as Lapras, Dragonite, Snorlax, and Gengar, just to name a few. Front and center is an intimidating Blastoise with water shooting out from its cannons.

This tattoo impressed multiple people, one being Logan Paul, who left a comment on his post. This tattoo likely came at no small expense, since it was done by Ganga Tattoo, a company that has worked with celebrities like LeBron James and Post Malone. So you know that Kyrgios had the best of the best to take care of him.

Multiple celebrities have revealed themselves to be huge Pokémon fans in the past. According to MTV, artists such as John Mayer, Demi Lovato, and Joe Jonas publicly shared that they’d played Pokémon Go when it first came out in 2016. Meanwhile, artists like Katy Perry and Ed Sheeran have collaborated with The Pokémon Company to produce songs for the franchise. It also recently enlist the K-pop group, ENHYPEN to produce a song as part of its Pokémon Music Collective.

It’s been known for some time that Kyrgios is a huge Pokémon fan. In 2022, the tennis star shared a photo of himself inside the Pokémon Center in Tokyo, Japan. While we all know him as a formidable athlete, we now know one of his drivers — an aspiration to be the very best, like no one ever was.