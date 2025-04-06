Terrence Howard alleges Diddy made sexual advances toward him — but he ‘don’t bend over in that way’

At this point, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is facing a long list of shocking allegations — ranging from sex trafficking, racketeering, sexual assault, peddling illegal drugs, etc — and a mountain of evidence that make it look increasingly unlikely that the disgraced rapper has any chance of walking away scot-free. Especially not when new allegations keep adding up to his tally, and this time it’s actor Terrence Howard.

Recommended Videos

Back in 2015, Diddy’s stepson, Quincy Brown, was due to star in the Fox Drama, Empire, which had Howard as its lead actor. But the singer allegedly banned his son from taking up the role after he came to know that he would be signing over some of his music rights. Rumor is he tried to change the agreement by engaging with the bosses over at 20th Century Fox TV, but failed to sway anyone.

That was the official story, and at the time, it felt like Diddy’s beef was with Fox. But Howard’s claims of the “Last Night” singer making sexual advances toward him and not getting anywhere paint a very different picture.

During his appearance on a recent episode of PBD Podcast, Howard alleged that there was this phase years ago when Diddy relentlessly invited him, requesting him to be his acting coach. But on the occasions that the actor fulfilled his request and went over to help him, Diddy would just be “sitting” and “looking” at Howard.

Then, Diddy would allegedly request to hear his music and but even when the Oscar-nominee obliged, he would just sit and look at him. Since all this staring unnerved him, Howard turned to his assistant to understand what was happening. His assistant’s alleged response? Apparently, Diddy needing an acting coach was all a ruse since he was allegedly “trying to f***” the actor. The information bothered him and he claims he broke all ties with the rapper, making his last visit to Diddy his final one.

The Iron Man actor then proceeded to allege that what he faced with Diddy was his situation with “a number of producers,” who only backed off when he would “threaten to punch” or “knock their head off.”

“When you approach a real man about his masculinity, you’re going to get a real reaction back. I’ve lost businesses because I don’t bend over in that way. I don’t compromise. I don’t play gay roles. I don’t kiss a man. I don’t do that s–t because the man card means everything.”

Apart from this last bit, which offers a peek into Howard’s very narrow and stereotypical view of masculinity, his claims about the encounter — if true — would have left Diddy feeling at a time when he was at the prime of his powers. As for the authenticity of this incident, Diddy has been desperately denying every charge against him — even when they are backed by overwhelming evidence. We don’t exactly see him confirming Howard’s claims.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy