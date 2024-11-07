‘Thank you, Kamala’: Barbra Streisand offers her gratitude to Kamala Harris following her devastating election defeat

Unless a potential recount confirms otherwise, Kamala Harris has suffered a devastating defeat in the 2024 United States presidential election, with Donald Trump set to take up a second term as commander-in-chief until the 2028 election. The twice-impeached, convicted criminal and former president, as well as his MAGA movement, trumped (pun intended) the Democratic Party’s efforts — which were undoubtedly disrupted by Joe Biden stepping down as their candidate just two months before Election Day — to put the Republican Party back in charge of U.S. affairs.

Harris conceded defeat with class — something the MAGA movement could learn a thing or two about given their embarrassing reaction to Biden’s win in the 2020 election — and gave a heartfelt concession speech that included some words of wisdom for her supporters. Referencing an old adage, she said, “Only when it is dark enough can you see the stars. I know many people feel like we are entering a dark time, but for the benefit of us all, I hope that is not the case. But here’s the thing: America, if it is, let us fill the sky with the light of a brilliant, brilliant billion of stars, the light of optimism, of faith, of truth, and service.”

"Only when it is dark enough can you see the stars," Vice President Kamala Harris says, referencing an old adage.



"I know many people feel like we are entering a dark time, but for the benefit of us all, I hope that is not the case. But here's the thing: America, if it is, let… pic.twitter.com/iBE6DnmHm8 — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 6, 2024

Harris’s speech prompted a response on X from her staunch supporter and avid Trump detractor Barbra Streisand. The 82-year-old showbusiness legend, who had much to say about the election in its build-up, quoted Harris’ speech before thanking her for her efforts and post-defeat words of wisdom. Streisand wrote, “Kamala Harris sent us off with a hopeful message when she said, “Only when it is dark enough can you see the stars.” Thank you, Kamala.”

Kamala Harris sent us off with a hopeful message when she said, "Only when it is dark enough can you see the stars." Thank you, Kamala. — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) November 6, 2024

It prompted a mixed response from X users, some of whom share the same views as Streisand, and some who don’t and who took the opportunity to rub salt into her proverbial wounds.

How did people react?

Barbra Streisand had previously told the host of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert that she didn’t think she could live in the country if Donald Trump were reelected as its president — something his supporters, classless and unoriginal as ever, promptly referenced en masse in their smug replies to her. Their replies prove once again how necessary Harris’ leadership is within a country whose residents have become increasingly unable to respect one another.

“Have you decided where you’re gonna live yet?” said one account. “What time is your flight out of the US, Babs? Asking for 75 million friends,” wrote another. “When are you leaving. You said you would,” said a third.

Predictably, some Trump supporters were even more insulting. Some were even nastier than their smug peers, a few even downright violet, proving the concept of a “bad winner” definitely exists.

“I thought you said you had no words… STFU,” wrote one person. “Babs can’t sing anymore. That old age catches up with the voice and is no longer be the same. Babs probably sounds like a truck driver who’s smoked a million cigarettes,” said a second. “I’m sending you a brian to think with,” wrote a third.

A majority of the comment section continued to devolve into vitriolic responses from Trump supporters who no doubt feel emboldened by a president-elect who both encourages and engages in similar rhetoric. Thankfully, many people who share Streisand’s views on Harris and Trump offered some classier and more level-headed responses, providing hope that there are still some decent human beings frequenting the cesspit that is social media.

“She was wonderful. I’m Canadian and I am incredibly saddened by the results of this election,” wrote one person. “Such words of wisdom. She absolutely was always such a brilliant speaker. Simply amazing. The stars will be shining, just a little less brightly,” wrote another. “Thank you so much Kamala,” wrote a third.

Streisand is one of many celebrities disappointed in the wake of Harris’ loss and, along with millions of Americans who don’t want a convicted felon in office, the defeat will sting for some time. The Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient is leaning on hope, goodness, and the beauty of resilience to carry her through the dark days ahead. Her detractors, on the other hand, are leaning on hatred, violence, and degradation. That should tell you all you need to know.

It’s important, therefore, for all those people who are currently feeling downbeat to listen to Harris’ positive words — stay optimistic, keep fighting, and, for the next four years, grin and bear the circus that is another Donald Trump presidency.

