‘That’s how they felt about her’: ‘Mean Girl’ Meghan Markle’s Spotify staff branded her with savage three-letter nickname

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were recently the focus of a Vanity Fair cover story that explored their activities since stepping back from royal duties in 2020, providing new revelations about their lives.

The story, titled Inside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Big Business Ambitions, 5 Years After Their Royal Exit, was published on Jan. 17 and offered some shocking revelations about the couple, including Markle allegedly looking for a publisher to distribute a book about her and Harry’s divorce. The article also touched on Markle’s podcast, and those who worked with her had something to say.

In 2022, Markle’s Archetypes, a 12-episode interview-style podcast, was released. The series was produced by the couple’s audio production company, Archewell Audio Productions, and debuted on Spotify. One source who spoke to Vanity Fair described it as “very Women’s and Gender Studies 101 taught in 2003.” Archetypes featured high-profile guests, including Mariah Carey and Serena Williams, and won a People’s Choice Award in 2022. The podcast reached the No. 1 spot in Spotify’s podcast charts, but reviews were mixed.

In the cover story, Spotify employees also shared about their experience working with Markle. A source revealed that a co-worker took a leave of absence after working on three episodes and ultimately left the company, while others reported needing extended breaks to avoid working with Markle. Some even claimed to have required long-term therapy. The unnamed source described the experience as “really awful” and “very painful,” likening Markle to a “Mean Girls teenager.”

After the article’s release, U.K. journalist and royal correspondent Neil Sean revealed that Spotify staff who worked with Markle on her podcast had given her a nickname — one that is far from flattering.

“Ex-staff members… told me they decided to christen her ‘Eva’ and this was used as a warning signal to let people know that she was either arriving or on the warpath.”

At first, “Eva” may seem harmless, but Sean went on to explain the meaning behind the seemingly innocent nickname. The staff said that it was in reference to the 1955 movie Queen Bee, which starred Joan Crawford. She played the character of Eva Philipps, a vicious and conniving woman who uses manipulation and deception against the people around her, ultimately tearing apart relationships.

“She stung her victims to pieces. This is exactly how staff felt about working alongside [Meghan]” Sean said. According to his source, Markle had no idea that they called her Eva. Harry was also given a nickname — “Tim Nice But Dim,” a character from a British show who was very nice but quite clueless.

Despite the claims from unnamed individuals, Jane Marie, a producer who worked with Markle and Harry on audio projects, said Markle was a “lovely, genuine person.” In 2023, Archewell Audio Productions and Spotify released a statement that the partnership would no longer continue. The two parties had initially planned to collaborate on several projects but only released Archetypes and a holiday special. The statement noted that they had “mutually agreed to part ways,” though no further details were provided about the decision to end the partnership.

