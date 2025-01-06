‘That’s what I feel’: Joe Alwyn unpacks what life has really been like following Taylor Swift breakup

The split between Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn in April 2023 was one of pop culture’s greatest tragedies, although it did lead to the singer’s fairytale love story with Kansas City Chiefs’ Travis Kelce. So, it’s complicated. Now, over a year later, Alywn is talking about it.

In an interview with The Guardian, the actor painted a picture of a happy life where he’s feeling good vibes and enjoying his acting career. When the reporter inquired if Alwyn “must just want to move on” after dating the The Tortured Poets Department singer, he explained that he’s already done that. He said, “We’re talking about something that’s a while ago now in my life. So that’s for other people. That’s what I feel.”

Alwyn described his approach to acting as attempting to “hold on to what is essentially a childlike playfulness” and is more interested in craft than his star status. And his acting career is going strong! He previously starred in the TV adaptation of the Sally Rooney novel Conversations With Friends and movies such as Boy Erased and The Favorite, and his most recent project was in the Golden Globe-winning film The Brutalist. He also has two films currently in post-production: Hamlet and Hamnet, the former of which will see him star as Laertes and includes Riz Ahmed in the infamous title role, and the latter in which will see him play Bartholomew.

In the same interview Alwyn addressed whether he was nervous that dating Swift would take attention away from his acting. He said, “I have tried just to focus on controlling what I can control. And, right from the beginning, tried to focus on the things that are meaningful for me: friends, family, work, of course.” I’m envious of Alwynn’s mature approach to life. 2025 goals.

Swift may spill all about her romantic world in her music (or at least, whatever clues Swifties can smartly figure out), but it’s always a big deal when the quieter Alwyn talks about his personal life. He’s hit the delicate balance of sharing a bit about what’s going on with him while also maintaining his privacy, which seems important to him. When you’re a famous actor who dated the world’s biggest pop star, your post-breakup road map might look a little different from most people’s. You don’t have to worry about bumping into them at your local Trader Joe’s, for one thing. But the painful and challenging emotions are the same.

Alwyn mentioned the pain of ending a long romance in a June 2024 Sunday Times Style Magazine interview. He said, “I would hope that anyone and everyone can empathize and understand the difficulties that come with the end of a long, loving, fully committed relationship of over six and a half years. That is a hard thing to navigate.” Has there ever been a smarter description of a breakup than that?! No offense to Swift and her amazing music (and her Red and Reputation albums got me through some tough romantic times in my 20s) but I want to hear what Alywn has to say about love and heartbreak any day of the week.

I’m as thrilled about Swift and Kelce’s romance as much as other Swifties, but I also can’t help but love the adorable and soft-spoken Alywn. I hate to think of him mourning the breakup and listening to sad songs and eating ice cream, and just want to give him a hug. But, as they say, all good things come to an end, and not every sweet celebrity relationship lasts. Alwyn and Swift may never, ever be getting back together, but they both seem to be doing well.

