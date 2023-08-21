‘That’s who we are as a culture and what we do’: Dwayne Johnson offers another message of support for those affected by the Maui fires

Dwayne Johnson has reached out to the people of Hawaii to share a message of support as the island state continues to deal with the aftermath of the Maui wildfires.

The Rock previously took to Instagram in the immediate wake of the Lahaina fires to encourage his followers to donate what they could to raise funds for the rescue effort. A week later, the Hollywood heavyweight has returned to his socials to offer a follow-up message, reaffirming his support for Hawaii as well as thanking those from around the world who have lent their resources, supplies, and money to the cause.

“All my love & strength back home to Hawaii as our Maui community grieves, yet still staying so strong in the spirit of resilience and mana,” Johnson wrote in the caption to his video message. “We come together. We overcome. That’s who we are as a culture and what we do.” He continued by thanking the Hawaiian community leaders for “guiding us as we anchor our mission of making sure that even in the wake of such destruction and heartbreak — our Hawaiian land, forever stays in the hands of our Polynesian people.” He ended with a promise to visit the island and meet with the Hawaiian people “face to face” soon.

As for right now, Johnson — who is half-Samoan through his mother — is located in Southern California. Recording this video in his personal gym, Johnson also gave a shout-out to the people of SoCal and warned them to be safe and prepare for the oncoming storm that’s soon to hit the region.

Dwayne Johnson’s continued eloquent and heartfelt responses to the Maui fires have been lauded by his fans, which is in sharp contrast to the reception to certain other celebrities’ reactions to the tragedy that has so far claimed 114 lives, making it the deadliest wildfire in modern U.S. history.