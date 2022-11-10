The 10 most heartwarming friendships in BTS

Lately, there’s been some turbulence in the BTS fandom, as the members prepare themselves to fulfill their military duties. This means that until 2025, the seven bandmates will have to put most of their group activities on hold, and focus instead on their individual projects while taking turns enlisting. As the band said numerous times, there’s no cause for concern, though. BTS will perform as seven again in the future, and the bonds between the members are strong enough to remain intact until then.

In this way, BTS seems to defy expectations, having built an incredibly steady partnership through years of working and living together. Usually, bands end up falling apart after a few years, with members following their own paths and airing out their dirty laundry in the process. This does not seem likely with BTS. The bandmates have always been upfront about the most difficult periods in their lives, admitting to fighting a lot during the band’s earlier years, and even confessing an almost-disbandment in 2018.

Above all, the BTS members seem to hold great respect for each other, and over the years have built a solid foundation upon which their friendships stand. In addition to the good music, ARMYs have immense appreciation for the dynamics within the group, which they swear is one of the key components to BTS’ success. In that case, let’s take a look into the most heartwarming friendships in BTS, listed in no particular order.

Suga and J-Hope

As we know, next to an introvert, there’s always an extroverted friend dragging them along into every and any situation. That perfectly describes Suga, the generally quiet and often tired rapper, and J-Hope, the sunshine of the group who is constantly full of energy. Whenever Suga needs to recharge his batteries, J-Hope is his go-to person, which is why their dynamic works so well. In essence, J-Hope tends to push Suga out of his comfort zone, bringing out his most childish side.

J-Hope has also opened up about how much Suga helped him when he became a trainee under BIGHIT, being one of the first people to talk to him and make him relax during that difficult period in his life. In a heartfelt confession, the lead dancer shared his appreciation for his friend, who was always there for him in his toughest moments.

Jin and RM

Although Jin might have a very youthful spirit, he doesn’t mess around when it comes to standing up for his members. Since RM leads the group, Jin often tries to take some of that responsibility onto his own shoulders, in order to ease his friend. In interviews, we can sometimes spot Jin helping RM when he struggles to get his message across, especially when speaking a foreign language.

In turn, RM has expressed his gratitude for having someone to rely on, and finding comfort in having someone to share his worries with. Because they work so closely together to keep things running smoothly within the group, these two are often referred to as the mom and dad of the band.

Jimin and Jungkook

From their early days as a team, Jimin has manifested a soft spot for the youngest BTS member, constantly looking after him — perhaps more than necessary. As for Jungkook, he hasn’t always appreciated all the fuss, which is normal for a young kid, but he certainly seems to have grown into it over time. Nowadays, he lets Jimin hang off of him as he so pleases, not shying away from the affection as much, and taking on a more caring demeanor.

Jungkook and Jimin are said to be one of the closest pairs in the group currently, often practicing their songs incessantly before a concert, and spending time together off work. The two also have lots of fun at work, using every break to goof around by play-boxing, messing with the other members, and piggybacking each other.

RM and Suga

When you live with someone for more than a decade, you’re bound to grow close. That’s the case with Suga and RM, as they frequently make a point to remind us. The two rappers were the first to join BTS, and as a consequence, they have lived together the longest out of all the members, which is quite the feat. We’ve seen marriages fall apart quicker.

Joining the group first also meant that these two struggled the most until their debut, working incessantly together to create music and tiring themselves out practicing while struggling to make ends meet. All for a dream they didn’t yet know would lead somewhere. Over the years, the two have spoken about that arduous time in their lives, and the many doubts that plagued them, which makes their current success that much more meaningful. The fact that they achieved their goals together is the cherry on top.

Jungkook and RM

It’s no secret that Jungkook has a place in his heart for RM, the person he looks up to the most. The youngest member has expressed numerous times how much he has always admired the leader of BTS, not only for who he is as a person but for all the hard work he puts into the band, and the responsibility he carries on his shoulders. Leading a group of seven isn’t always easy, especially when you were a teenage boy reaching a level of fame you weren’t prepared for.

From the moment he met him, Jungkook recognized RM’s talent for music and his immense potential, which left a huge impression on the then-13-year-old. During his time in BTS, Jungkook mentioned several times that he joined the band because of RM, turning down numerous other agencies that wanted to recruit him for the extremely poor BIGHIT. Despite all odds, it looks like Jungkook made the right call.

V and Suga

Although they admit to not having that much in common, Suga and V’s dynamic is one of the most endearing in BTS. For starters, V constantly expresses his massive admiration for Suga’s musical contributions to the band, considering him the best rapper on the team. Oftentimes, V can be seen jamming to BTS’ more rap-heavy songs and attempting to perform Suga’s parts in particular.

As for Suga, he seems to have a soft spot for the youngest BTS members, particularly V. Whenever the vocalist asks something of him, Suga simply cannot refuse, and ends up going along with whatever V wants. Suga also has a hard time displaying affection, but as far as V is concerned, he is getting those hugs, no matter how much the rapper pretends to hate it.

Jungkook and V

Being the two youngest, V and Jungkook have always been close, often getting into hijinks together during their first years in BTS. They were quite the pair of troublemakers. As they aged up, the need to wreak havoc decreased, but their friendship remained solid. Time and time again, Jungkook mentioned how V was the person who brought him out of his shell as a teenager, making him the easiest person to talk to.

In 2020, the pair mentioned sadly growing apart for a period of time, as a consequence of growing up and having fewer one-on-one conversations. Fortunately, there’s nothing a good heart-to-heart can’t solve, and the relationship between Jungkook and V re-emerged stronger than ever.

RM and J-Hope

Despite being the same age, J-Hope and RM have not always been the closest of friends. There’s no particular reason for that, and it’s not like they didn’t get along; they just didn’t grow very close during their earliest years together. To the delight of many ARMY, the pair’s friendship took a turn at some point, and the two are now close friends.

Spending more time together certainly allowed RM and J-Hope’s bond to grow, but there is still some lingering awkwardness in the way the two interact. While J-Hope has an easy time expressing affection for his teammates, RM is more reserved and doesn’t always know how to act. This results in some very endearing moments between the pair, with RM trying his best to push through his embarrassment and show affection.

Jin and Jungkook

Despite the five-year age gap between the two, Jin and Jungkook have the funniest dynamic in the group, tending to act very childishly with one another—in a good way, of course. They’re often seen play fighting or trying to annoy the other, but make no mistake, it’s because they’re so close that they feel comfortable doing so. It’s not all rough-housing, though, they can also be affectionate at times, in their own ways.

Joining BTS and moving into their dorm at the young age of 13, Jungkook had to rely on Jin a lot, since he is the oldest in the group. Every morning until Jungkook finished school, Jin would drive the younger there, and sometimes buy him meals. Because of this, both Jin and the BTS ARMY tend to joke that the oldest member practically raised Jungkook, while the latest likes to tease Jin about his age.

Jimin and V

V and Jimin’s friendship is undoubtedly the most adored among fans and for good reason. Because they’re the same age, these two members have always been particularly close, having an openness with each other that one might not share with just anyone. Jimin and V frequented the same high school, shared groups of friends, and learned to rely on one another over the years.

At one point, V even admitted to liking Jimin the most out of all his bandmates—to their faces, no less—and surprised absolutely no one. If that’s not proof enough of their bond, the iconic duet, “Friends,” gives us an even better understanding of the pair’s relationship. In the song, Jimin and V reflect on their shared youth, their differences, promise to continue at each other’s side, and proclaim themselves as soulmates.

Sadly, many other friendship dynamics had to be left out, but that doesn’t make them any less special or appreciated. As far as the BTS members are concerned, it will continue to be that way. After all, they didn’t get those friendship tattoos on a simple whim.