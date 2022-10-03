‘The Batman’ star wants in on Taika Waititi’s ‘Star Wars’ movie

After months of cryptic speculation upon the unveiling of a deleted scene, Barry Keoghan‘s role in The Batman was finally revealed to be none other than that of DC’s favorite antagonist, the Joker. The Eternals’ star appeared absolutely unrecognizable beneath the disfiguring prosthetics, causing DC fans all across the globe to be absolutely ecstatic over Keoghan’s Clown Prince of Crime. However, in a recent interview with GQ, the future The Batman star admitted to actually wishing to work with some of Hollywood’s biggest names even before getting his call back for the DC sequel- and that is none other than Hollywood’s quirkiest director, Taika Waititi.

In spite of being known for working with some of Hollywood’s most respected directors, including Christopher Nolan, Chloé Zhao, and Martin McDonagh, Keoghan has been wistfully hoping for Waititi’s invitation to the next Star Wars film, which has no release date just yet- much to Keoghan’s relief. Prompted by the fact that he has yet to receive a call back for the next The Batman sequel, to which he is enthusiastically excited to get to, Keoghan actually admitted to being hellbent on securing a role in the Star Wars sequel.

“‘I’m tryna meet him,’ he quips, ‘I’ve been askin’ everyone.’”

Since his tremendous success in Thor: Ragnarok in 2017, Waititi has been taking on the role of director of some of the biggest names in Hollywood, including his most recent confirmation as the future direction of the newest Star Wars film, in which he plans on taking an entirely different path from his previous counterparts. And what better way to make it unique other than to cast everyone’s favorite Irish actor?

Even though Waititi seems to have his hands plentiful busy with the recent confirmation of HBO’s Our Flag Means Death, perhaps he might find the time to receive Keoghan’s memo, so here’s to keeping our hopes up for the Eternal’s star to put on his best intergalactic suit.